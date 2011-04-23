TV Ratings: ‘Fringe’ hits Friday lows as ‘Girls Night Out’ paces CBS wins

Fast National ratings for Friday, April 22, 2011.
Â
On yet another slow Friday night, CBS got strong enough numbers from the two-hour “Girls’ Night Out: Superstar Women of Country” to win the night in most key measures.
Â
Meanwhile, FOX’s “Fringe” continues to celebrate its unexpected renewal by hitting time period low ratings for new episodes.
Â
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating for the night, beating ABC and NBC’s 1.2 ratings in the key demographic. FOX was fourth with a 1.1 rating, holding off the 0.9 rating for The CW.
Â
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 7.66 million viewers and a 4.8 rating/9 share. NBC was second with 5.28 million viewers and a 3.5/6, which topped the 2.9/5 and 4.44 million viewers for ABC. FOX’s 1.9/3 and 3.12 million viewers was better than the 2.1 million and 1.3/2 for The CW.
Â
8 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “CSI: NY” started primetime in first overall with 6.04 million viewers, but in a three-way tie for second with a 1.0 demo rating, numbers that were still better than last week’s new “Chaos.” ABC’s “Shark Tank” was second overall with nearly 4.9 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.4 demo rating. NBC’s “Friday Night Lights” averaged 3.75 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, both up a statistically insignificant amount from last week’s premiere. FOX was fourth with a repeat of “Kitchen Nightmares” averaging 2.74 million viewers. The CW’s “Smallville” was down negligibly from last week with 2.23 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating.
Â
9 p.m. – “Girls’ Night Out: Superstar Women of Country” averaged 8.05 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 5.76 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating. ABC was third with the 3.98 million viewers for “Primetime: What Would You Do?” With a weak lead-in, FOX’s “Fringe” slipped to 3.51 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the key demo, the lowest numbers since its Friday move. Fifth place went to The CW’s “Supernatural” with 1.97 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating.
Â
10 p.m. – CBS stayed on top for the 10 p.m. hour with 8.91 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating for “Girls’ Night Out: Superstar Women of Country.” NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 6.34 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, better than the 4.44 million viewers and 1.2 demo rating for ABC’s “20/20.”
Â
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
I’m becoming more and more convinced that Fringe’s low ratings are due to new episodes of Fringe and whatever tv “special” might be airing. It seems like the show is steady when Supernatural is not on.
I meant to say new episodes of Supernatural.
Did Fringe get picked up for 13 episodes or was it given a full 22 episode season?
McCommas – Full 22…
-Daniel
I think I’m more convinced that 4th season is the final season of Fringe. Everything seems to be near the end as we end this 3rd season, only to wrap things up next season. And 22 episodes would be a reasonable number.