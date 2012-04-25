TV Ratings: CBS repeats, ‘Glee’ lead Tuesday, while The CW’s ‘L.A. Complex’ tanks

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 24, 2012.

CBS’ three hours of procedural repeats controlled Tuesday night overall, while “Glee,” “The Voice” and “Dancing with the Stars” left FOX, NBC and ABC battling for the nightly win among young viewers.

One show young viewers weren’t watching was The CW’s premiere of the Canadian import “L.A. Complex,” which drew impressively low numbers even by Canadian standards.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.4 rating, edging out NBC’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 2.0 key demo rating, which topped CBS’ 1.7 rating. The CW averaged a 0.5 rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.87 million viewers and a 6.6 rating/10 share for Tuesday night, nipping the 6.2/10 and 9.28 million viewers. NBC averaged a 4.2/7 and 6.72 million, ahead of the 5.54 million viewers and a 3.5/6. The CW averaged a 0.6/1 and 908,000 viewers for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.67 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 12.32 million viewers for a repeat of “NCIS,” which finished third on the hour with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. “Glee” got what some pundits will claim was a Whitney Houston-related bump to 6.85 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.7 key demo rating, but the show’s growth just moved it back to where it was two weeks ago after a drop last Tuesday. NBC was third with 6.76 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating for “The Biggest Loser.” ABC was fourth with a repeat of “Last Man Standing” (5.66 million and a 1.3 key demo) and a new “Cougar Town” (4.99 million and a 1.5 key demo). The CW’s “90210” averaged 1.17 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” took over first place overall for ABC with 14.155 million viewers in the 9 p.m. hour along with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second with 9.6 million viewers and third with a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Voice” won the hour with a 3.2 key demo rating and finished third with 8.75 million viewers. FOX was fourth overall and third in the demo with a new “New Girl” (5.195 million and a 2.6 key demo rating) and a “New Girl” repeat (3.27 million and a 1.5 key demo). The American premiere of “L.A. Complex” drew a less-than-anemic 646,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating. [Those “L.A. Complex” numbers are lower than the swiftly canceled “18 to Life” did when it premiered in the summer of 2010. The CW made the first episode available online pre-premiere, which may have more sway with The CW demo than with other online-sampled shows?]

10 p.m. – Renewal hopes for ABC’s “Private Practice” probably got a boost as the drama rose to 8.36 million and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “Unforgettable” was second overall with 7.69 million viewers and third with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Fashion Star” was up a hair with 4.64 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.