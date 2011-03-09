TV Ratings: ‘Glee’ gets a ‘Sexy’ bump, helping FOX split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 8, 2011.

One week of absence, plus the return of Gwyneth Paltrow (plus an “NCIS” repeat), made hearts grow fonder for “Glee,” as the FOX musical-dramedy rose from its last original airing and helped FOX win Tuesday night among young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.4 rating, beating NBC’s 2.3 rating and the 2.1 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.3 rating, still easily topped the 0.4 rating for CW repeats.

Overall, though, CBS still claimed the night, averaging an estimated 11.7 million viewers to go with a 7.3 rating/12 share. FOX was second with a 5.1/8 and 8.64 million viewers, topping NBC’s 4.0/7 and 8.64 million viewers. ABC remained fourth with a 2.9/5 and 4.7 million viewers, leaving The CW in fifth with 1.08 million viewers and a 0.7/1.

8 p.m. – CBS’ “NCIS” repeat started primetime in first overall with 13.43 million viewers. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 11.96 million viewers and a 4.6 rating among adults 18-49, both figures up from recent airings. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was third overall with 7.39 million viewers and second in the key demographic with a 2.6 rating. ABC’s repeat of “No Ordinary Family” averaged 4.04 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, numbers which weren’t actually all that different from what new episodes have been averaging. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat averaged 979,000 viewers in fifth.

9 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” held onto its lead-in with 13.4 million viewers and improved with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was second overall with 8.805 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.2 rating in the key demo. FOX was third with “Raising Hope” (6.82 million and a 2.8 demo) and “Traffic Light” (3.83 million and a 1.5 demo). ABC’s “V” averaged 4.945 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating in fourth. Fifth place went to The CW with 1.18 million viewers for a “Hellcats” repeat.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “The Good Wife” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 8.26 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the key demographic. Even against repeats, ABC’s new “Detroit 187” could only muster 5.1 million viewers for second on the hour and a 1.1 demo rating for third. NBC’s “Parenthood” repeat was third overall with 3.17 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.