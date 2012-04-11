TV Ratings: ‘Glee,’ ‘Voice’ and ‘NCIS’ lead to a Tuesday night tie

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 10, 2012.

FOX, NBC and CBS finished in a virtual dead heat in the Tuesday night ratings in terms of young adult viewers, though new episodes of the “NCIS” shows gave CBS an easy win in total viewers.



For the night, CBS averaged 13.2 million viewers and a 2.4 demographic rating among adults 18-49. NBC, buoyed by “The Voice” results show, and FOX, which had the first new “Glee” episode since February, both finished slightly ahead in the demo with a 2.5 rating each, but NBC averaged only 6.7 million viewers overall, and FOX only 5.6 million. Thanks to “Dancing with the Stars,” ABC was more-watched, with 9.7 million viewers, but only a 1.9 demo rating. And the CW was way behind with a shade under a million viewers and a 0.4 in the demo.

8 p.m. — “NCIS” was out ahead in both the demo (3.1) and total viewers (17.3 million). “Glee” (2.7, 6.7 million) was down about 10 percent in both viewers and demos from its last airing in February, but still good enough for second place. NBC was third with “The Biggest Loser” (2.7, 6.7 million), followed by ABC’s struggling combination of “Last Man Standing” (1.7, 6.7 million) and “Cougar Town” (1.5, 5 million), though “Cougar Town” actually did season-best numbers. A “90210” repeat (0.3, 758,000) on the CW was fifth.

9 p.m. — “The Voice” results show (3.5, 8.9 million) took the demo crown, but finished behind both ABC’s “Dancing” (2.3, 13 million) and CBS’ “NCIS: LA” (2.3, 12.8 million) in viewers. “New Girl” and “Raising Hope” combined for fourth on FOX, but “New Girl” (2.7, 5.3 million) was up about 15 percent over last week thanks to a better lead-in from “Glee,” and “Raising Hope” (1.9, 3.9 million) in turn was up 46% from last week’s “Breaking In” in the same timeslot. The CW’s “Ringer” (0.5, 1.2 million) was waaay back in fifth.

10 p.m. — ABC’s “Body of Proof” (1.9, 10.2 million) finished its second season in first place in its timeslot, followed by CBS’ “Unforgettable” (1.8, 9.5 million) and NBC’s “Fashion Star” (1.8, 4.6 million).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.