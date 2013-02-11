TV Ratings: Grammys down from last year’s Whitney tribute, but still dominates Sunday

#Grammys
Senior Television Writer
02.11.13

Fast National ratings for Sunday, February 10, 2013.

The 2013 Grammys fell well shy of the monster numbers from last year’s show (highlighted by the Whitney Houston memorial), but still annihilated all the competition on Sunday.

From 8 to 11:30 p.m., the Grammys averaged 28.12 million viewers and a 10 rating among adults 18-49. That’s down from last year’s 39.91 million and 14.1 demo rating, but it was still the second-largest Grammy audience since 1993.

For the night, CBS averaged an 8.2 rating in the 18-49 demo and 24.55 million viewers overall. ABC was way off in the distance with a 1.5 and 5.57 million viewers, followed by FOX (1.8, 3.51 million) and NBC (0.8, 3.48 million).

7 p.m. — Even without the Grammys, CBS won this hour with “60 Minutes” (1.9, 11.13 million), followed by ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (1.8, 7.28 million), NBC’s “Dateline” (1.2, 5.71 million) and a combination of a “Bob’s Burgers” repeat and a “Cleveland Show” original on FOX (1.2, 2.47 million).

8 p.m. — The Grammys began, and any pretense of competition ceased. For the hour, CBS averaged a 9.9 dem orating and 29.46 million viewers. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” (2.2, 7.02 million) took a small dip, followed by “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” on FOX (1.9, 3.87 million) and repeats of the Betty White birthday special on NBC (0.6, 3.09 million).

9 p.m. — The Grammys peaked (10.9, 30.46 million). FOX’s pairing of “Family Guy” and “American Dad” (2.2, 4.19 million) was the closest object in the Grammy rearview mirror, followed by a series-low rating for ABC’s “Revenge” (1.4, 5.07 million) and a repeat of a “Saturday Night Live” ’80s documentary on NBC (0.7, 2.43 million).

10 p.m. — The Grammys slid back a bit (10.0, 27.14 million) but still crushed more of the “SNL” doc on NBC (0.9, 2.7 million) and “Revenge For Real” on ABC (0.8, 2.9 million).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grammys
TAGSGRAMMYSNIELSENRATINGSTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP