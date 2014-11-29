TV Ratings: ‘Grimm’ helps NBC to post-Thanksgiving Friday wins

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 28, 2014.

On a post-Thanksgiving Friday featuring the start of the Christmas-themed programming season, “Grimm” helped NBC score a slim win overall and tie with “20/20”-paced ABC for victory in the key demo.

The CW got good numbers for a slew of family-friendly encores, while CBS also got an OK first 2014 “Frosty the Snowman” airing.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC and NBC averaged a 1.1 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 0.6 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for Friday night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 5.13 million viewers and a 3.2 rating/6 share for Friday night, edging out the 5.07 million viewers and 3.1/6 for ABC. CBS was third with a 2.8/5 and 4.865 million viewers, far ahead of the 1.81 million viewers and 1.1/2 for FOX. The CW was close behind with 1.51 million viewers and a 0.8/2.

8 p.m. – “Dateline” delivered Friday's best numbers with 6.98 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS' “The Amazing Race” was second with 5.31 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” repeat averaged 4.35 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for second. FOX's “MasterChef Junior” repeat averaged 2.22 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, topping the 1.78 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for The CW's “Grandma Got Runover By a Reindeer.”

9 p.m. – A repeat of “Shark Tank” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for ABC with 5.63 million viewers and finished second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Grimm” won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating and finished second with 5.08 million viewers. CBS was third with “Frosty the Snowman” (4.66 million and a 1.1 key demo) and “Yes Virginia” (3.64 million and a 0.7 key demo). FOX's “Gotham” repeat averaged 1.4 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, compared to the 1.24 million viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “Kung Fu Panda Holiday Special” and “Merry Madagascar.”

10 p.m. – ABC's “20/20” won the 10 p.m. hour with 5.22 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, beating the 5.14 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for CBS' “Hawaii Five-0” repeat. NBC's new “Constantine” averaged 3.32 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.