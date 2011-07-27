TV Ratings: ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ lead Tuesday viewing

07.27.11 7 years ago
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 26, 2011.
Another solid night of “America’s Got Talent” kept NBC atop the Tuesday ratings heap overall, while “Hell’s Kitchen” led FOX to a tie among young viewers.
Among adults 18-49, NBC and FOX averaged a 2.5 rating, tying for first in the key demographic. There was a big drop to ABC with a 1.2 rating and CBS with a 1.1 rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 rating for the night.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.29 million viewers and a 5.5 rating/9 share. CBS was second with a Â 4.6/8 and 6.87 million viewers, with FOX’s 3.4/6 and 5.85 million viewers following. ABC was fourth with 4.34 million viewers and a 2.6/4. The CW averaged 728,000 viewers.
8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 8.74 million viewers for “NCIS.” FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was second overall with 5.91 million viewers and led the hour with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “It’s Worth What?” averaged 5.4 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, both notably down from last week. On ABC, a repeat of “Wipeout” averaged 4.89 million viewers. On The CW, “90210” averaged 796,000 viewers.
9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” moved NBC into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 11.03 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall with 6.5 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” FOX’s “MasterChef” was third overall with 5.79 million viewers and second in the key demo with a 2.4 demo rating. ABC’s “101 Ways To Leave a Game Show” averaged 4.37 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating. Roughly 661,000 viewers tuned in for “Shedding for the Wedding” on The CW.
10 p.m. – NBC stayed in first for the 10 p.m. hour of “America’s Got Talent,” which averaged 11.03 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating, both down from last Tuesday’s telecast. CBS was second with 5.38 million viewers, beating the 3.77 million viewers for a new “Combat Hospital” on ABC.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

