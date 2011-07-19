TV Ratings: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ tops ‘Bachelorette,’ helps FOX split Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 18, 2011.

FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” returned on Monday night down somewhat from last fall’s Season 8 premiere, but it still teamed with “MasterChef” to give FOX a Gordon Ramsay-fueled win among young viewers, temporarily halting ABC’s dominance over the night.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.4 rating, edging out the 2.2 rating for ABC in the key demographic. CBS was a distant third with a 1.3 rating, while NBC’s 1.0 rating and the 0.2 rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 7.11 million viewers for the night along with a 4.7 rating/8 share. That easily topped the 3.4/6 and 5.66 million viewers for ABC and CBS’ 3.2/5 and 5.1 million viewers. NBC was a solid fourth with a 3.0/5 and nearly 4.8 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 659,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” started primetime in first for ABC overall with 7.46 million viewers, but fell to second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s repeat of “America’s Got Talent” averaged 5.785 million viewers to claim second overall. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was third overall with 5.76 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.5 key demo rating (compared to the nearly 6.6 million viewers and 2.9 key demo rating for September’s S.8 premiere). CBS was fourth with 4.28 million viewers for “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mike & Molly.” On The CW, 695,000 viewers were allegedly watching a “Gossip Girl” episode.

9 p.m. – ABC secured first for the 9 p.m. hour as “The Bachelorette” improved to 7.99 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 5.68 million viewers for second overall. “MasterChef” rose from last week with 5.55 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. NBC dropped to fourth with 4.34 million viewers for “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” On The CW, 622,000 viewers were watching “One Tree Hill.”

10 p.m. – “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” was up from last week with 5.87 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for ABC. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” was second with 5.35 million viewers, beating the 4.27 million viewers for “Harry’s Law” on NBC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.