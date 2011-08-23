TV Ratings: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ whips up Monday wins for FOX

08.23.11 7 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, August 22, 2011.
Two hours of “Hell’s Kitchen” yielded a comfortable Monday night win among young viewers for FOX, which also won a slim overall victory despite not winning either of its hours.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.6 rating for the night, easily outdistancing the 1.8 rating for ABC. NBC averaged a 1.5 rating in the key demographic, while CBS posted a 1.3 rating. The CW averaged a 0.2 rating.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 6.13 million viewers in primetime, with a 3.6 rating/6 share. While ABC averaged a 4.2/7, the network pulled in only 5.93 million viewers. CBS was third with 4.68 million viewers and a 3.2/5, beating NBC’s 2.4/4 and 3.95 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 469,000 viewers for the night.
[Univision averaged 3.57 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]
8 p.m. – ABC started primetime in first overall with 6.6 million viewers for “Bachelor Pad,” which was second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was second for the 8 p.m. hour with 5.92 million viewers and won the hour in the key demo with a 2.4 rating. NBC’s repeat of “America’s Got Talent” averaged 3.96 million viewers, beating the 3.8 million for CBS’ two “How I Met Your Mother” episodes. The CW drew 589,000 viewers for “Gossip Girl.”
9 p.m. – The second hour of “Bachelor Pad” averaged 6.65 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating for ABC. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” improved to 6.33 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS moved up to third with 5.3 million viewers for “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly,” which beat the 3.59 million viewers for a special NBC airing of “American Ninja Warrior.” The CW’s “One Tree Hill” averaged only 349,000 viewers and delivered a 0 share both overall and in the key demo.
10 p.m. – CBS won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 4.945 million viewers for “Hawaii Five-0,” beating the 4.55 million for ABC’s “Castle.” A second hour of “American Ninja Warrior” averaged 4.31 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

