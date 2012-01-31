TV Ratings: ‘House,’ ‘Alcatraz’ help FOX win Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 30, 2012.

Facing repeats on CBS and the last pre-“Voice” Monday on NBC, FOX got solid numbers for “House” and “Alcatraz” and won the evening in key measures.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.8 rating, tops in the key demographic. CBS’ 2.3 rating and the 2.2 rating for ABC followed, while NBC averaged a 1.3 rating for the night. The CW trailed with a 06 key demo rating.

Overall, FOX averaged a 5.0 rating/7 share in primetime and led the way with 8.49 million viewers on average. CBS averaged 8.05 million viewers, followed closely by ABC’s 7.62 million viewers. NBC was a distant fourth with a 2.9/4 and 4.62 million viewers. The CW averaged a 1.0/1 and 1.43 million viewers on Monday night.

8 p.m. – FOX’s “House” started primetime in first with 8.64 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “The Bachelor” averaged 7.92 million viewers for second and a 2.5 key demo rating for third. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” finished third overall with 7.54 million viewers and second with a 2.6 key demo rating. Fourth with 6.61 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating was “Who’s Still Standing?” on NBC. The CW’s 100th episode of “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.37 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.26 million viewers for repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly,” which finished a close third with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Alcatraz” dipped slightly from last week (roughly in line with the dip for its “House” lead-in) and averaged 8.34 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating. On ABC, “The Bachelor” averaged 8.24 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating. NBC’s hastily added repeat of “Fear Factor” — you may have read about the donkey semen controversy — averaged 3.97 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. Trailing was “Hart of Dixie” on The CW, which averaged 1.49 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A “Hawaii Five-0” repeat averaged 7.34 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 to give CBS a 10 p.m. win. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was second with 6.71 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “Rock Center” departed the time period with 3.27 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.