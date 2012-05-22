TV Ratings: ‘House’ finale rises, but Monday viewers prefer ‘Dancing,’ ‘Talent’

Fast National ratings for Monday, May 21, 2012.

A good number of departed “House” fans returned to say farewell to the cantankerous doctor, but the FOX finale wasn’t able to threaten ABC’s grasp on Monday overall or NBC’s less assertive hold on the night’s young viewers.

Among other highlights from the already-repeat-filled last Monday of the season: “America’s Got Talent” slipped in the second Monday of the Howard Stern Era, though that was probably related to the “Dancing with the Stars” finale bump, and while “Talent” gave “American Ninja Warrior” a sturdy lead-in, the summer reality competition squandered viewers with each half-hour.

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, edging out ABC’s 2.5 rating and the 2.4 rating for FOX in the key demographic. CBS was a distant fourth with a 1.5 rating, while The CW averaged only a 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC won comfortably, averaging an estimated 10.63 million viewers and a 7.1 rating/11 share. FOX was a distant second with a 4.6/7 and 7.42 million viewers, nipping the 7.23 million and 4.1/7 for NBC. Fourth place went to CBS With 3.7/6 and 5.71 million viewers. The CW averaged 563,000 viewers and a 0.4/1.

[Univision averaged 3.86 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday primetime.]

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” began primetime in first for ABC with 16.45 million viewers, coming in second among adults 18-49 with a 2.8 rating. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was first in the key demographic with a 3.1 rating and second overall with 9.53 million viewers. FOX’s pre-finale “House” retrospective was with with 6.145 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating, far ahead of the 4.37 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating averaged by CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls.” The CW’s repeat of the “One Tree Hill” finale averaged 602,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – FOX moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with nearly 8.7 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 for the finale of “House,” which came in far below the drama’s glory numbers, but also far exceeded the show’s season averages. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” was second with 8.38 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating. CBS repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 6.78 million viewers for third and a 1.8 key demo rating for fourth. The first hour of “American Ninja Warrior” on NBC did 6.62 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo, still respectable despite drops. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” slipped to 524,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” claimed Monday’s final primetime hour with 7.07 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Clash of the Commercials” was second overall with 5.98 million viewers and third in the key demographic with a 1.4 rating. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” averaged 5.54 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating in its second hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.