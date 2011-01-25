TV Ratings: ‘House’ helps FOX win Monday, ‘Harry’s Law’ holds steady

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 24, 2011.

With CBS in repeats, FOX won the Monday ratings in the 18-49 demographic and finished a close second to “The Bachelor”-fueled ABC in total viewers, while NBC’s “Harry’s Law” held onto most of its premiere audience.

For the night, FOX averaged a 3.1 demo rating and 9.1 million viewers overall, followed by ABC (2.7 demo, 9.2 million), CBS (2.2, 8 million), NBC (1.9, 7.4 million) and the CW (0.9, 1.6 million).

8 p.m. – “House” won the hour for FOX with a 3.7 demo rating and 10.4 million overall viewers. The first hour of “The Bachelor” was next, with a 2.8 and 9.2 million. CBS repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” combined for third at 2.2 and 7.1 million, while “Chuck” (2.0, 6.2 million) was up a few hundred thousand viewers from last week. “90210” (0.8, 1.7 million) pulled up the rear for the CW.

9 p.m. – Hour two of “The Bachelor” (2.9, 9.1 million) edged out CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” (2.8, 10.5 million) in the demo, followed by FOX’s “Lie to Me” (2.5, 7.7 million). NBC’s “The Cape” (1.6, 5.9 million) was off a little over 10 percent from last week’s timeslot debut. The CW had “Gossip Girl” (0.9, 1.6 million).

10 p.m. – ABC’s “Castle” (2.4, 9.1 million) won the hour in the demo, while week two of “Harry’s Law” (2.1, 10.4 million) retained all of last week’s premiere numbers in 18-49 and dropped only 6 percent in total viewers. A “Hawaii Five-0” repeat (1.7, 6.5 million) was third for CBS.



All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.