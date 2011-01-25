TV Ratings: ‘House’ helps FOX win Monday, ‘Harry’s Law’ holds steady

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 24, 2011.
With CBS in repeats, FOX won the Monday ratings in the 18-49 demographic and finished a close second to “The Bachelor”-fueled ABC in total viewers, while NBC’s “Harry’s Law” held onto most of its premiere audience.
For the night, FOX averaged a 3.1 demo rating and 9.1 million viewers overall, followed by ABC (2.7 demo, 9.2 million), CBS (2.2, 8 million), NBC (1.9, 7.4 million) and the CW (0.9, 1.6 million).
8 p.m. – “House” won the hour for FOX with a 3.7 demo rating and 10.4 million overall viewers. The first hour of “The Bachelor” was next, with a 2.8 and 9.2 million. CBS repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” combined for third at 2.2 and 7.1 million, while “Chuck” (2.0, 6.2 million) was up a few hundred thousand viewers from last week. “90210” (0.8, 1.7 million) pulled up the rear for the CW.
9 p.m. – Hour two of “The Bachelor” (2.9, 9.1 million) edged out CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” (2.8, 10.5 million) in the demo, followed by FOX’s “Lie to Me” (2.5, 7.7 million). NBC’s “The Cape” (1.6, 5.9 million) was off a little over 10 percent from last week’s timeslot debut. The CW had “Gossip Girl” (0.9, 1.6 million).
10 p.m. – ABC’s “Castle” (2.4, 9.1 million) won the hour in the demo, while week two of “Harry’s Law” (2.1, 10.4 million) retained all of last week’s premiere numbers in 18-49 and dropped only 6 percent in total viewers. A “Hawaii Five-0” repeat (1.7, 6.5 million) was third for CBS.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Why so many repeats for the CBS shows this month?
You need to watch this most recent House episode. House and Cuddy were just fantastic, and Cybill Shepherd just killed it guest starring as Cuddy’s mom (only a 16-year difference, but not too weird on screen).
Not Cybill Sheppard…Candice Bergin
You’re totally right- thanks for the correction!