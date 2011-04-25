TV Ratings: ‘Housewives,’ ’60 Minutes’ pace ABC, CBS Sunday split

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 24, 2011.

It’s a good thing that the May Sweeps period begins this week, because the networks have to be tiring of these sluggish ratings numbers.

On another predictable and slow Sunday, CBS came out on top overall, with “60 Minutes” leading the way, while ABC held off NBC to win the night among young viewers thanks to “Desperate Housewives.”

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.2 rating, nipping NBC’s 2.0 rating in the key demographic. CBS was a close third with a 1.7 rating, with FOX’s 1.2 rating trailing.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.15 million viewers and a 5.6 rating/10 share, beating ABC’s 4.6/8 and 7.715 million viewers. NBC was third with a 3.6/6 and 6 million viewers, far ahead of the 1.7/3 and 3.19 million viewers for FOX.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with the 10.32 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” which ended the 7 p.m. hour in second in the key demo with a 1.6 rating. ABC’s repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with nearly 6.6 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 4.25 million viewers, beating the 2.3 million for two “Simpsons” repeats on FOX.





8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” kept CBS in first for the 8 p.m. hour with 9.28 million viewers and also won with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC finished second with the 7.77 million viewers and 2.2 demo rating for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” NBC’s “America’s Next Great Restaurant” was third with 3.59 million viewers, edging the 3.39 million viewers for the start of FOX’s airing of “The Simpsons Movie.”

9 p.m. – ABC took over first for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.87 million viewers and a 2.9 demo rating for “Desperate Housewives.” CBS was second overall with 8.23 million viewers for the telefilm “Beyond the Blackboard,” which finished last with a 1.3 demo rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was third overall with 7.34 million viewers and second with a 2.7 demo rating. FOX’s movie averaged 3.87 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC closed primetime in first with 8.82 million viewers and a 3.2 demo rating for “Celebrity Apprentice.” CBS’ “Beyond the Blackboard” was second overall with 8.76 million viewers and third in the demo. ABC got 6.63 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating for “Brothers & Sisters.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.