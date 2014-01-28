TV Ratings: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ 200th episode bump lifts CBS on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 27, 2014.

The 200th episode of “How I Met Your Mother” got a big bump for CBS and delivered Monday’s biggest audience among young viewers. Combined with “Mike & Molly,” which did Monday’s largest overall audience and CBS won the night in most key measures.

I say “most key measures” because ABC won among younger female viewers — 18-49, but not 25-54 — thanks to “The Bachelor.”

Meanwhile, NBC’s “The Blacklist” rose week-to-week, as did CBS’ “Intelligence.”

Taking a predictable drop from its preview airing after playoff football was “The Following” and while it wouldn’t be even vaguely fair to compare the drama’s time period premiere to last weekend’s sneak, it would be totally fair to observe that “The Following” came in solidly below season averages for “Sleepy Hollow” in the time period, including last week’s finale.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.5 rating for Monday night, topping ABC’s 2.1 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 1.8 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 1.6 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.06 million viewers and a 5.5 rating/9 share for Monday primetime. ABC was a close second with a 5.3/8 and 8.03 million viewers, ahead of the 6.69 million viewers and 4.1/6 for NBC. FOX was fourth with a 3.1/5 and 4.97 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.03 million viewers and a 0.7/1.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with “How I Met Your Mother” (10.7 million viewers and a 3.8 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (9.93 million and a 3.0 key demo rating). ABC’s “The Bachelor” was second with 8.51 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” averaged 5.59 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, topping the 3.91 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for FOX’s “The Following” encore. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.16 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall, but slipped to second among adults 18-49 with “Mike & Molly” (10.73 million and a 2.6 key demo) and “Mom” (9.48 million and a 2.4 key demo). ABC’s “The Bachelor” rose to 8.7 million viewers in its second hour and won the hour with a 2.7 key demo rating. FOX’s “The Following” was third with 6.02 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. On NBC, “Hollywood Game Night” averaged 4.52 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 906,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Blacklist” won the 10 p.m. hour for NBC and unlike the past couple shows to air post-“Voice,” it showed the ability to reverse its decline without the powerhouse lead-in, averaging 9.96 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. No doubt it helped “The Blacklist” that ABC aired a “Castle” repeat, which averaged 6.88 million viewers for second and a 1.4 key demo rating for third. Also benefiting from the absence of “Castle” was “Intelligence,” which rose to 6.77 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating on CBS.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.