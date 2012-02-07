TV Ratings: Huge ‘Voice,’ OK ‘Smash’ premiere lead NBC Monday rout

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 6, 2012.
“The Voice” followed its massive post-Super Bowl premiere with a big return to Monday night, throwing its hat in the ring to contend for a place as TV’s top show among young viewers. The returns for the exhaustively hyped “Smash” were less encouraging for NBC, as the musical drama did tremendous numbers by recent NBC standards, but still squandered much of its lead-in and then slipped at the half-hour.
NBC’s Monday success had no impact on ABC’s “The Bachelor” and only moderate impact on CBS’ comedies, but took a big bite out of FOX’s “House” and “Alcatraz.”
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.7 rating, easily beating CBS’ 3.5 rating in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 2.4 rating to nip the 2.3 rating for FOX, while The CW posted a 0.6 key demo rating for the night.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 15.62 million viewers and a 9.4 rating/14 share for Monday primetime. CBS was a distant second with a 6.9/10 and 10.82 million viewers. ABC’s 8.4 million viewers and 5.7/8 followed in third, with FOX’s 4.3/6 and 6.97 million viewers taking fourth. The CW averaged an estimated 1.39 million viewers and a 1.0/1 for the night.
[Univision averaged 3.84 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday.]
8 p.m. – “The Voice” started primetime strong for NBC with 16.08 million viewers and a 5.7 rating among adults 18-49. That was comfortably ahead of CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” (9.99 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (11.42 million viewers and a 4.3 key demo). ABC’s “The Bachelor” averaged 8.06 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating for third, actually rising in viewers over last week. Despite a heavily promoted, format-bending episode, FOX’s “House” slipped to 7.155 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. On The CW, “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.28 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – In its second hour, “The Voice” soared to 19.295 million viewers and a 7.5 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC (peaking with 19.395 million and a 7.7 key demo in its second half-hour, which’ll be important for “Smash” comparisons in a second). CBS was second with “2 Broke Girls” (12.9 million and a 4.2 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (11.015 million and a 3.4 key demo). ABC’s “The Bachelor” rose to 8.43 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating in its second hour. FOX’s “Alcatraz” slipped to 6.78 million viewers and a “Terra Nova”-esque 2.2 key demo rating, shedding over 1.5 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo from last week. On The CW, “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.5 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – The premiere of “Smash” easily won 10 p.m. for NBC with nearly 11.5 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49 for the full hour, but the second half-hour was already down to 10.27 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating, which can’t be exactly what NBC was hoping for. Obviously no story can be written about “Smash” as a success or failure without looking at ratings in the weeks to come. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged nearly 9.8 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating for second. ABC’s “Castle” averaged 8.72 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
NBC had a full night in first place? The world really is ending…
Dan, are those even Event-debut level ratings for Smash? That’s gotta be on the low side of NBC’s expectations.
Kevin – “The Event” – 11.2 million and a 3.7 key demo rating. And against more competition. With no lead-in (sorry, “Chuck”).
I dunno what NBC would have said regarding “expectations,” but it’s certainly lower than “hopes.”
-Daniel
The Event was on at 9, Smash is on at 10….ratings from shows that air in the 10pm-slot tend to be lower, just saying…
Borgetas – Of course that’s true and that’s a big part of why I’d never write a news story making a direct comparison between the two premieres. But “Smash” still had a lead-in of 19.4 million viewers and a 7.7 key demo rating, while “The Event” had 6.1 million and a 2.1 key demo rating as its lead-in.
But yes, they are NOT the same.
-Daniel
¿Do you think the fact that a lot of people had already seen the Smash pilot influenced on those average premiere ratings?
haha sorry on the opening question sing, Im from Dominicn Rep and spanish is my first language, force of habit does that.
AranSoto – We’ll have to see. Nobody really has any way of gauging how those early streams impact ratings. After all, “New Girl” did huge numbers despite its early online premiere. We’ll have to see…
-Daniel
We watched it on Hulu so we didn’t watch Smash last night. But we did watch the Voice which has become more than a guilty pleasure for my wife and I. Plan on watching next week. One thing that might account for certain numbers is that with the long 2 hours of the voice and all the repeat/filler stuff in the editing, I tend to eat up my normal 20-30 minute DVR buffer quickly. I was live on the Voice by just after 9pm. At least as long as the Voice’s editing is the lead in we may be watching Smash live which is far from the norm in our household.
Is Smash gonna be at 10 every week or was it just in the 10 slot b/c of a long Voice episode?
Adam – That’s how long “The Voice” runs. This wasn’t a super-sized episode or anything. So it’s going to continue 8-to-10 on Mondays and “Smash” will continue at 10.
-Daniel
10PM slot is going to limit the ratings. It’s a tougher time slot as people head to bed.
Evan – A lot of people are making a lot of excuses based around the 10 p.m. hour-ness of it. And the 10 p.m. slot is definitely a limiting factor. Then again,”The Voice” premiere last April did over 12 million viewers and a 5.4 key demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour. That’s *obviously* a different case because it was carrying an audience with it from 9 p.m. but people WILL watch TV in the 10 p.m. hour. It’s not impossible to get 10 p.m. hour ratings. It’s just harder for a one-hour drama, clearly.
-Daniel
It is true though that the 10 PM hour is quite limited, or at least has been for a while. Outside of Jersey Shore and football, I’m pretty sure nothing in the slot on any network consistently reaches a 3 rating in the 18-49 demo. So even settling in at a low 3 figure, especially for NBC, would be a major success.
Now, having said that, given the massive lead-in, there are undoubtedly shows that would better utilize the slot. NBC just doesn’t have any at the moment.
Considering that back in 2009 Glee premiered with a 3.9 (at 9pm) after American Idol (rating 8.6), I think Smash’s premiere was better than OK.
Although it is true that NBC promoted it heavily…
Borgetas – True, but it’d be a mistake to remember that the premiere of “Glee” was reported as some sort of huge success. “Glee” attained phenomenon status through that summer after its sneak, but most ratings stories on 05/20/09 emphasized how many viewers it lost from “Idol” and how its ratings fell off at the half-hour and took a very “Wait and see” attitude.
Next week (and the couple weeks after that) will be the story for “Smash.” As a *premiere* those numbers really aren’t any better than OK. If “Smash” does the exact same numbers next week and for the next month? It’s a hit.
-Daniel
Well, then let’s just hope Smash also becomes a phenomenon. I have faith in Smash :)
Think about…millions of viewers already watched SMASH on Hulu. Maybe those viewers will turn into actual numbers since hopefully NBC won’t debut early online. What did NBC expect when the episode was already online and millions probably over watched….millions that wouldn’t be watching the premiere
SpyGurl92 – Absolutely theoretically possible. Without any question.
The counter-argument would be that the pilot for “New Girl” had comparable online sampling, the series itself premiered to high ratings, but the following week ratings didn’t go up when those millions of online viewers became actual measured viewers.
We’ll see next week!
-Daniel
I think given the amount of promotion, these numbers for ‘Smash’ have to be considered a disappointment. However, these numbers are very good for NBC. Winning that time slot is a big victory, in my view. Although, I wonder if ‘Smash’ will be able to retain these kinds of numbers. I’m not sure given the drop in the 2nd half hour. If ‘Smash’ settles in at 65-70% of its premier numbers, it might be good enough for NBC.
Is Hitfix going to cover Netflix’s Lilyhammer? I saw the first episode, which is quite funny. Interesting thing is apparently Netflix is refusing to release the ratings. No matter what the ratings were, it’s not like they are comparable to normal TV numbers.