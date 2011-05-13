TV Ratings: ‘Idol,’ ‘Bones’ maintain Thursday dominance for FOX

05.13.11 7 years ago
Fast National ratings for Thursday, May 12, 2011.
“American Idol” was up from last Thursday, while “Bones” scored a demographic win over both “Grey’s Anatomy” and “CSI,” helping FOX dominate yet another spring Thursday.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.8 rating for the night, far ahead of the 2.7 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 2.4 rating, beating NBC’s 1.9 rating. The CW was fifth with a 1.0 rating.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 16.28 million viewers and a 9.4 rating/15 share. CBS was a solid second with a 7.2/12 and nearly 11.5 million viewers. ABC was far back in third with a 4.8/8 and 7.35 million viewers, which was also far ahead of the 2.4/4 and 3.86 million viewers for NBC. The CW was fifth with a 1.5/2 and 2.36 million viewers.
8 p.m. – Getting closer to the end of another strong season, FOX’s “American Idol” drew 21.56 million viewers and a 6.2 rating among adults 18-49 in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second with “The Big Bang Theory” (10.47 million viewers and a 3.2 demo rating) and a big drop to “Rules of Engagement” (8 million and a 2.3 demo rating). ABC’s “Wipeout” was third with 5.46 million viewers. The season finale of “Community” (3.24 million and a 1.4 demo rating) and an “Office” repeat (2.62 million and a 1.2 demo) were fourth overall and tied for fourth in the demo. The season finale of The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” got a tiny bump to 2.79 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating.
9 p.m. – Rising from last week, CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 11.49 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour, plus a 2.6 demo rating to finish fourth. FOX’s “Bones” was second overall with just under 11 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.3 demo rating. “Grey’s Anatomy” continued its spring droop with 9.36 million viewers and only a 3.1 rating in the key demo. NBC’s “The Office” dropped from last week with 6.245 million viewers and a 3.2 demo rating, contributing to a drop for “Parks and Recreation,” with 4.55 million viewers and a 2.4 demo. “Nikita” wrapped up its first season with 1.94 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.
10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” maintained its 10 p.m. stranglehold with 13.77 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating for CBS. ABC’s “Private Practice” averaged 7.23 million viewers and a 2.3 demo for second. NBC was third with “Parks and Recreation” (3.57 million viewers and a 2.0 demo) and the season finale of “Outsourced” (2.96 million and a 1.5 demo).
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

