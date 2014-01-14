TV Ratings: ‘Intelligence’ flops on Monday, ‘Almost Human’ rises and ‘Blacklist’ holds decently

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 13, 2014.

So much for those CBS boasts about “Intelligence” as the year’s most watched new series premiere.

After drawing a big number in a post-“NCIS” Tuesday preview, “Intelligence” tanked in its Monday premiere, drawing “Hostages” numbers among young viewers and getting spanked by “The Blacklist,” which held decently in its first airing away from “The Voice.”

Meanwhile, with ABC getting OK “Bachelor” numbers and FOX seeing “Almost Human” rise, there was a four-way tie atop the key demo, with ABC leading overall.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC all averaged a 2.1 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 8.24 million viewers and a 5.4 rating/8 share for Monday, nipping the 5.0/8 and 7.96 million viewers for CBS. NBC was third with 6.75 million viewers and a 3.9/6, compared to the 4.0/6 and 6.58 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged 1.05 million viewers and a 0.7/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.57 million and a 3.0 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (8.93 million and a 2.7 key demo). ABC’s “The Bachelor” was second with 7.82 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Almost Human” was up with 6.77 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” special average 5.45 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” returned with 1.3 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, on the high side.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with “Mike & Molly” (9.74 million and a 2.4 key demo) and “Mom” (a series high 8.455 million and a 2.1 key demo). “The Bachelor” averaged 7.93 million viewers for second and tied for first with a 2.3 key demo rating. FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” drew 6.39 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, holding off the 5.69 million viewers and 2.1 key demo rating for “American Ninja Warrior.” “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 797,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – In its first airing without a “Voice” lead-in, “The Blacklist” won the 10 p.m. hour with 9.11 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, down 22 percent from its last airing to a series low, but still holding up better than other NBC shows in similar circumstances (i.e. “Revolution” and “Smash”). ABC’s “Castle” was second with 8.95 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. After drawing more than 16 million viewers last Tuesday, “Intelligence” moved to its real home and plummeted to 6.105 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. Ouch.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.