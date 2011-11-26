TV Ratings: ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ repeat lead Black Friday split

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 25, 2011.

CBS procedural repeats and FOX’s broadcast of the first “Iron Man” film led the way on a rather sluggish post-holiday Friday night.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.2 rating, tops in the key demographic. The other networks were close behind with ABC’s 1.1 rating and the 1.0 ratings for CBS and NBC. The CW averaged a 0.4 rating for the night.

Overall, though. CBS averaged an estimated 5.34 million viewers in primetime to go with a 3.3 rating/6 share. ABC was second with a 2.7/5 and 4.535 million viewers. NBC averaged 3.979 million viewers, compared with FOX’s 3.977 million. The CW was fifth with 1.49 million viewers.

8 p.m. – ABC started primetime in first with 4.07 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “Shrek the Third.” NBC’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” was second with 4.05 million viewers, but fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating. CBS had one hour of original programming on Friday and while “Hoops & YoYo Ruin Christmas” (3.66 million and a 0.8 key demo) wasn’t especially strong, “The Elf on the Shelf” (4.25 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo) at least won its half-hour in viewers. FOX’s “Iron Man” averaged 3.74 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. Presumably some CW affiliates were airing other programming, but “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” averaged 1.76 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – A repeat of “CSI: NY” easily won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 5.54 million viewers for CBS, but came in fourth with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shrek the Third” averaged 4.57 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for second in both counts. FOX’s “Iron Man” was third overall with 4.22 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 (and yes, “Fringe” would kill for those numbers). NBC’s “National Treasure” sequel averaged 3.97 million viewers, far ahead of the 1.22 million for The CW’s airing of “Olive, The Other Reindeer.”

10 p.m. – Friday’s most-watched show was CBS’ “Blue Bloods” repeat, which averaged 6.53 million viewers in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “20/20” was second with 4.97 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s movie concluded with 3.92 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.