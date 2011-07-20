TV Ratings: ‘It’s Worth What,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ give NBC Tuesday win

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 19, 2011.

A so-so premiere for the new reality show “It’s Worth What?” and another strong night for “America’s Got Talent” combined to help NBC easily win Tuesday night.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.8 rating, beating out FOX’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. CBS was a distant third with a 1.4 rating, followed by ABC’s 1.3 rating. The CW averaged a 0.2 rating.

Overall, NBC won Tuesday easily, averaging 10.47 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/10 share. CBS finished second with 7.92 million viewers and a 5.2/9. FOX was third with a 3.2/5 and 5.56 million viewers, beating ABC’s 2.8/5 and 4.68 million viewers. The CW averaged 630,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall, averaging 10.17 million viewers for “NCIS.” NBC’s “It’s Worth What?” premiered to 6.71 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, both second for the hour and both numbers slightly up in the 8:30 half-hour. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was third overall with 5.77 million viewers, but won the hour with a 2.5 key demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Wipeout” was fourth with 5.49 million viewers. On The CW, “90210” averaged 753,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – NBC moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 12.07 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating for “America’s Got Talent,” both numbers way down from the similar hour last week. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall with 8.01 million viewers, but fourth in the key demo. “MasterChef” averaged 5.35 million viewers for third overall and a 2.2 key demo rating for second. ABC was fourth overall and third in the demo with the 4.76 million viewers and 1.5 demo rating for “101 Ways to Leave a Game Show.” The CW got 506,000 viewers for “Shedding for the Wedding.”

10 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” improved to 12.61 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 (off from nearly 13.95 million and a 3.9 demo for the same hour last week) to win the 10 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ “48 Hours Mystery” was second with 5.58 million viewers. That left ABC’s new “Combat Hospital” in third with 3.78 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.