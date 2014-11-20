TV Ratings: ‘Laura,’ ‘Stalker,’ ‘Modern Family’ rise on Wedesday as ‘SVU’ dips

11.20.14 4 years ago

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, November 19, 2014.

Although it was the least-watched of CBS' hours, “Stalker” posted week-to-week gains and helped the network win Wednesday overall, while “Modern Family” also rose and pushed ABC to victory in the key demographic.

There were a lot of positive numbers on Wednesday, actually, as “The Mysteries of Laura,” “Survivor,” “The Goldbergs” and “The Middle” were among a slew of rising shows.

The night's big dippers were predictable as both “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Chicago PD” dropped from last week's crossover numbers.

On to Wednesday's ratings…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.3 rating for Wednesday primetime, edging out CBS' 2.1 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 1.6 key demo rating, followed by the 1.2 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.7 key demo rating for Wednesday night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.47 million viewers and a 5.9 rating/10 share for Wednesday night. NBC was second with 7.885 million viewers and a 5.1/8, followed closely by ABC's 4.8/8 and 7.65 million viewers. There was a big drop to FOX's 2.1/3 and 3.45 million viewers and to The CW's 1.3/2 and 2.14 million.

8 p.m. – “Survivor: San Juan Del Sur” won the 8 p.m. hour with a season high 9.82 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC's “The Mysteries of Laura” was second with 8.57 million viewers and fourth with a 1.4 key demo rating. ABC was third overall and second in the key demographic with “The Middle” (8.32 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “The Goldbergs” (7.7 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo). FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” was fourth with 3.94 million viewers and third with a 1.5 key demo rating. The CW's “Arrow” averaged 2.625 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.61 million viewers and finished second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Modern Family” (10.9 million and a 3.7 key demo rating) was Wednesday's top show in most measures, while “Black-ish” (7.95 million and a 2.6 key demo) retained reasonably. NBC's “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was third with 7.86 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, down from last week but up from 11/5. FOX's “Red Band Society” was steady-and-low with 2.95 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, finishing behind only “Modern Family” for the night among girls 12-17, if that seems important to you. The CW's “The 100” averaged 1.66 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Stalker” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 7.98 million viewers and also led with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, edging out the 7.22 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for NBC's “Chicago PD.” ABC's “Nashville” averaged 5.51 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

