TV Ratings: ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘Chicago PD’ get big crossover numbers on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, November 12, 2014.

A crossover between “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Chicago PD” helped both shows to huge ratings bumps as NBC scored Wednesday victories overall and among young viewers.

“SVU” was up 50 percent in the key demo and “Chicago PD” was up 57 percent, which helped take some attention from a lackluster “The Voice” performance.

Otherwise, Wednesday saw only minor fluctuations, with “Hell's Kitchen,” “Criminal Minds” and “The 100” up a hair and “Stalker” and “Arrow” down a little. ABC's “The Middle” rose a notch, but the network's other comedies were down negligibly.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating for Wednesday primetime, tops in the key demographic. ABC's 2.1 key demo rating and the 2.0 key demo rating for CBS were close behind. There was a drop to FOX's 1.2 key demo rating and to the 0.7 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 10.03 million viewers and a 6.5 rating/11 share for Wednesday night, beating the 5.4/9 and 8.82 million viewers for CBS. ABC was third for the night with 4.7/8 and 7.425 million viewers. Again there was a big drop to FOX's 3.28 million viewers and 2.0/3 and to The CW's 1.4/2 and 2.18 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” started primetime in first for NBC with 10.61 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, edging out the 9.38 million viewers and 5.4/9 for CBS' “Survivor: San Juan Del Sur.” ABC was third with “The Middle” (8.12 million and 1.9 key demo) and “The Goldbergs” (7.54 million and a 2.1 key demo rating). FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” averaged 3.71 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, beating the 1.6/3 and 0.9 key demo rating for The CW's “Arrow.”

9 p.m. – CBS' “Criminal Minds” won a slim overall victory in the 9 p.m. hour with 10.1 million viewers and finished third with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second with 10.01 million viewers and second with a 2.4 key demo rating. ABC was third overall but won the hour in the key demo with “Modern Family” (9.77 million and a 3.1 key demo) and “Black-ish” (7.87 million and a 2.5 key demo rating). FOX's “Red Band Society” averaged 2.84 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by the 1.79 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for The CW's “The 100.”

10 p.m. – “Chicago PD” won the 10 p.m. hour with 9.47 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. “Stalker” hit series lows for CBS with 6.98 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, compared to the 5.63 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for ABC's “Nashville.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.