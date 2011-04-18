TV Ratings: Low ‘Housewives’ still helps ABC split slow Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 17, 2011.

Although numbers were low across the board, CBS still won Sunday overall, while ABC scored a slim win with young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.0 rating, edging out FOX and CBS’ 1.9 ratings and the 1.8 rating for NBC.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.45 million viewers to go with a 5.8 rating/9 share. ABC finished second with a 4.6/8 and 7.3 million viewers, topping 3.6/6 and just under 5.8 million viewers for NBC. FOX was fourth with 2.4/4 and 4.11 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 10.64 million viewers for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second overall with 6.49 million viewers and won the hour in the 18-49 demo with 1.6 rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 4.625 million viewers, beating the 2.53 million viewers for FOX’s repeats of “The Cleveland Show.” “American Dad.”

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” kept CBS in first overall for the 8 p.m. hour, also winning in the key demo with a 2.3 rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was second with 7.55 million viewers, third in the key demo. FOX was third overall with 4.42 million viewers, second in the demo with a 2.0 rating for a repeat of “The Simpsons” and a new “American Dad.” NBC’s “America’s Next Great Restaurant” finished fourth with 3.74 million viewers.





9 p.m. – It wasn’t a particularly strong week for “Desperate Housewives,” but the ABC dramedy still won the 9 p.m. hour with 8.83 million viewers and tied for the lead with a 2.7 demo rating. CBS’ “Undercover Boss” was second with 8.66 million viewers, but fourth in the demo. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was third with 6.74 million viewers and a 2.3 demo rating. FOX’s “Family Guy” and “Cleveland Show” averaged 5.37 million viewers and tied for the hour lead in the demo.

10 p.m. – CBS moved back into first for the 10 p.m. hour with 9.8 million viewers, but finished second with a 2.2 demo rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second overall with 8.09 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.7 demo rating. ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” was third with 6.325 million and a 1.7 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.