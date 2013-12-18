TV Ratings: Low ‘Voice’ finale, ‘NCIS’ lead Tuesday split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 17, 2013.

“The Voice” wrapped its latest installment far below the numbers for last fall’s finale, but still high enough to dominated Tuesday night among young viewers. Overall, though, NBC couldn’t come close to competing with CBS’ three new procedurals, which ruled overall.

That was the full extent of Tuesday’s original programming, as ABC, FOX and The CW all went with repeats.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.3 rating for Tuesday night, comfortably topping the 2.4 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC and FOX both averaged a 0.8 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 15.6 million viewers and a 9.8 rating/16 share for Tuesday primetime, easily topping the 11.54 million viewers and 7.1/11 for NBC. ABC was a distant third with 2.83 million viewers and a 1.9/3, followed by FOX’s 1.79 million and 1.2/2 and the 937,000 viewers and 0.6/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” averaged 19.405 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS, winning the 8 p.m. hour. [Since I was already looking up last year’s “Voice” finale ratings, it’s worth noting that “NCIS” was *exactly* flat with the comparable episode last year overall, but 0.5 down in the key demo.] NBC was second for the hour with 6.99 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for “The Biggest Loser.” ABC’s repeat of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 3.19 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to FOX’s repeats of “Dads” (2.41 million and a 1.0 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (1.86 million and a 0.7 key demo). The CW’s “The Originals” repeat averaged 939,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” held onto first in the 9 p.m. hour with 15.29 million viewers and dropped to second with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. The first hour of the “Voice” finale averaged 13.24 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo rating (down by a full 1.0 in the key demo from the comparable hour of last year’s finale). ABC’s repeats of “The Goldbergs” and “Trophy Wife” averaged 2.82 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, topping the 1.455 million and 0.7 key demo rating for FOX repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project.” The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 935,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The “Voice” finale moved into first in the 10 p.m. hour with 14.38 million viewers and a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s spinmeisters will likely note that this hour of the “Voice” finale actually improved on the same hour last year in total viewers, even if it was down by 0.8 in the key demo. CBS’ “Person of Interest” averaged 12.1 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating for second. ABC’s new “What Would You Do?” averaged only 2.48 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.