TV Ratings: ‘Madam Secretary’ premiere overshadowed by Super Bowl rematch, Steelers-Panthers

Fast National ratings for Sunday, September 21, 2014.

CBS' overrun from a Broncos-Seahawks overtime Super Bowl rematch and NBC's Sunday Night Football telecast dominated primetime in all measures, overshadowing CBS' premieres for “Madam Secretary” and “The Good Wife.”

In preliminary numbers, “Madam Secretary” got a good sampling with 14.28 million viewers, but did only a lackluster 1.9 key demo rating, while “The Good Wife” then sunk to 9.95 million and a 1.3 key demo rating, but since football extended roughly 64 minutes into CBS primetime for much of the country each total includes four minutes of the previous program and everybody should know better than to take much stock in the Fast National numbers.

I'll have more analysis either this afternoon with Finals, or bundled into Monday night ratings analysis tomorrow afternoon.

On to the Fast National numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.6 rating for Sunday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 3.8 key demo rating for the night, far ahead of the 1.2 key demo rating and ABC's 0.6 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 17.44 million viewers and a 10.7 rating/18 share for Sunday primetime, beating out NBC's 8.6/14 and 14.31 million viewers. ABC's 3.06 million viewers and 2.0/3 and the 2.73 million viewers and 1.5/3 for FOX trailed.

7 p.m. – The conclusion of CBS' Broncos-Seahawks thriller averaged 27.35 million viewers and an 8.3 rating among adults 18-49 in the 7 p.m. hour. NBC's “Football Night in America” averaged only 5.62 million viewers and 1.9 key demo rating in second. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” repeat averaged 4.845 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to the 2.215 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating averaged by repeats of “Bob's Burgers” and “The Simpsons” on FOX.

8 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall for the 8 p.m. hour with the end of the football game and most of “60 Minutes,” which averaged 18.17 million viewers, coming in second with a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49. The start of NBC's Sunday Night Football game averaged 15.8 million viewers and an hour-winning 6.1 key demo rating. FOX's repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” averaged 2.96 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, topping the 2.67 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating for a repeat of “Once Upon a Time” on ABC.

9 p.m. – The Steelers and Panthers pushed into first in the 9 p.m. hour with 19.15 million viewers and a 7.5 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. The close of CBS' “60 Minutes” and most of “Madam Secretary” averaged 14.28 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating in second. FOX was third with a “Family Guy” repeat (3.06 million and a 1.4 key demo) and a new “American Dad” (2.97 million and a 1.4 key demo). ABC's “Resurrection” repeat averaged 2.51 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC won the 10 p.m. hour with the 16.68 million viewers and 6.8 rating among adults 18-49 for its NFL coverage. The end of “Madam Secretary” and the start of “The Good Wife” averaged 9.95 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for CBS. ABC's “Revenge” repeat averaged 2.23 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.