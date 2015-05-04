TV Ratings: ‘Madam Secretary,’ ‘Secrets and Lies’ finales lead Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, May 3, 2015.

The finales for “Secrets and Lies” and “Madam Secretary” were Sunday's top shows in the key demographic and overall, respectively, and helped ABC and CBS win primetime in those measures.

“Madam Secretary” was actually down from last week in total viewers and “Secrets and Lies” was flat in the key demo, though the ABC drama rose in viewers and actually built a million-plus viewer advantage over “Once Upon a Time,” which has been a recent development.

You know what else beat “Once” overall? “America's Funniest Home Videos.”

Let's get to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating for Sunday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX was second with a 1.2 key demo rating, followed by CBS' 0.9 key demo rating and the 0.8 key demo rating for NBC.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.15 million viewers and a 5.2 rating/9 share to win Sunday night. ABC was second with 5.525 million viewers and a 3.4/6, followed closely by NBC's 3.0/5 and 4.64 million viewers. FOX's 1.7/3 and estimated 2.67 million viewers trailed for Sunday night.

7 p.m. – CBS kicked off its primetime sweep with 8.45 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” which finished tied for second with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” averaged 5.62 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.4 key demo rating for the hour. NBC's “Dateline” was third with 3.92 million viewers and fourth with a 0.6 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and third for second in the key demo with a “The Simpsons” repeat (2.01 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo) and a new “Bob's Burgers” (2.24 million and a 1.0 key demo rating).

8 p.m. – The “Madam Secretary” finale delivered Sunday's biggest audience with 9.67 million viewers for CBS, finishing tied for third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Dateline” rose to second for the hour with 5.95 million viewers and also did a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” was third with 5.22 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and second in the key demo with new episodes of “The Simpsons” (3.11 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2.695 million and a 1.2 key demo).

9 p.m. – “The Good Wife” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 8.31 million viewers and finished fourth with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Secrets and Lies” finale was second with 6.39 million viewers and first with a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC's “A.D.” was third with 5.48 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX stayed fourth overall and second in the key demo with “Family Guy” (3.71 million and a 1.6 key demo) and the “Last Man on Earth” finale (3.46 million and a 1.4 key demo).

10 p.m. – “Battle Creek” completed CBS' overall sweep with 6.17 million viewers in the 10 p.m. hour, finishing second with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 4.87 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for ABC's “Revenge.” NBC's “American Odyssey” averaged 3.21 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.