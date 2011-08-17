TV Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ finale, ‘America’s Got Talent’ pace Tuesday split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 16, 2011.

FOX started primetime with two strong hours for the finale of the cresting “MasterChef,” while NBC closed primetime with two OK hours for the drooping “America’s Got Talent.” The result was another split of Tuesday night’s ratings battles.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.6 rating for the night, topping NBC’s 2.2 rating in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 1.3 for the night, followed by CBS’ 1.2 rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 rating.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 8.065 million viewers for the night along with a 5.0 rating/8 share. CBS also averaged a 5.0.8, but only 7.39 million viewers. FOX was third with a 3.9/6 and 6.54 million viewers, far ahead of the 2.6/4 and 4.24 million viewers for ABC. The CW averaged 865,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for primetime.

[For the night, Univision averaged 3.45 million viewers for fifth, but came in third with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 8.54 million viewers for “NCIS.” FOX’s “MasterChef” was second with 6.08 million viewers and first with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Wipeout” repeat averaged 5.45 million viewers for third overall and finished second with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “It’s Worth What?” continued to drop with 4.07 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. On The CW, “90210” averaged 987,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – NBC moved into first overall with 9.925 million viewers for “America’s Got Talent,” but only finished second with a 2.6 key demo rating, both numbers down from last week. CBS was second overall with 7.795 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” FOX’s “MasterChef” finale was third overall with 6.995 million viewers, but won the hour with a 2.8 key demo rating. Taking a big drop from last week was ABC’s “Take the Money & Run,” which averaged only 3.63 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. The CW’s “Shedding For the Wedding” averaged 742,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” averaged nearly 10.2 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” was second with 5.82 million viewers. ABC’s “Combat Hospital” averaged 3.63 million viewers (actually up from last week) and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

