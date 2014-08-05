TV Ratings: ‘MasterChef,’ ‘Ninja’ and ‘Under the Dome’ pace Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 4, 2014.

“MasterChef,” “American Ninja Warrior” and “Under the Dome” were able to help FOX, NBC and CBS all claim shares of the ratings pie on Monday night, while even ABC was competitive thanks to a so-so premiere for “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” was far below what “The Bachelorette” was doing for most of the summer, while “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” and “Hotel Hell” were also down week-to-week. “Under the Dome” was up very slightly.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, both NBC and FOX averaged a 1.7 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC and CBS tied for third with a 1.2 key demo rating, followed by The CW's 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 5.15 million viewers and a 3.3 rating/6 share to win Monday primetime. NBC averaged an estimated 5.05 million viewers and a 2.9/5, topping the 4.555 million viewers and 2.8/5 for FOX. ABC averaged a 3.1/5, but only 4.46 million viewers in fourth. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 1.12 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “MasterChef” led the 8 p.m. hour for FOX with 5.17 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Bachelor in Paradise” was second with 4.87 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC's “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” and CBS' repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mom” both averaged 4.03 million viewers, but NBC averaged a 1.3 key demo rating to the 0.9 key demo rating for CBS. The CW's new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and a “Whose Line” repeat averaged 1.64 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “American Ninja Warrior” moved NBC into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 5.16 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, topping the 5.15 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for ABC's “Bachelor in Paradise.” CBS' repeats of “Mike & Molly” and “Two and a Half Men” averaged 4.66 million viewers for third and a 1.0 key demo rating for fourth, compared to the 3.94 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for FOX's “Hotel Hell.” The CW's “Arrow” repeat averaged 599,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” won the 10 p.m. hour with 6.755 million viewers for CBS, coming in second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was second with 5.95 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating for “American Ninja Warrior.” ABC's “Mistresses” averaged 3.36 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.