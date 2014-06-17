TV Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ rises, ’24’ dips and FOX leads Monday night

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 16, 2014.

Posting week-to-week growth, “MasterChef” led FOX to a Monday win among young viewers, while even a declining episode of “24: Live Another Day” was enough to give FOX the primetime lead overall as well.

There weren't many other Monday notables. “The Bachelorette” was down a hair, but “Mistresses” was steady for ABC. “Beauty and the Beast” lost a couple viewers for The CW. And The CW's “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” repeat built on the original episode that opened the hour, for whatever reason.

On to the numbers.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.6 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 1.4 key demo rating, followed by NBC's 1.3 key demo rating. CBS did a 1.1 rating in the key demo, while The CW had a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 5.38 million viewers and a 3.3 rating/6 share, compared to the 5.24 million viewers and 3.6/6 for ABC for Monday primetime. CBS was third with 4.77 million viewers and a 3.2/5, beating NBC's 2.4/4 and 4.08 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.29 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

[For the two hours FOX and ABC went head-to-head, the networks tied in the key demo and ABC led overall.]

8 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” started the night in first overall for ABC with 6.18 million viewers, but came in second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “MasterChef” was second overall with 5.09 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. Repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mom” averaged 4.76 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for CBS, with “Mom” improving slightly on its lead-in. NBC's “Last Comic Standing” encore was fourth with 3.15 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. The CW trailed with a new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (1.73 million and a 0.5 key demo) and a “Whose Line” repeat (1.81 million and a 0.6 key demo).

9 p.m. – ABC won the 9 p.m. hour with 6.03 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Bachelorette.” FOX's “24: Live Another Day” averaged 5.66 million viewers for second and tied for second with a 1.5 key demo rating. Two repeats of “Mike & Molly” were a close second with 5.43 million viewers and a close fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating, compared to the 4.24 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for “American Ninja Warrior” on NBC. The CW's “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 813,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “American Ninja Warrior” won the 10 p.m. hour for NBC with 4.84 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall with 4.11 million viewers for “48 Hours,” which was third with a 0.8 key demo rating. ABC's “Mistresses” averaged 3.53 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.