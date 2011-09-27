TV Ratings: ‘Men’ strong, ‘Dancing’ steady, Not-So-Super ‘Nova’ on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, September 26, 2011.
The second week of the Ashton Kutcher Era on “Two and a Half Men” took an expected dip, but the comedy still remained Monday night’s top show in most measures. Meanwhile, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” delivered another steady (but down from last year) night, carrying the network to a Monday split.
In other ratings news, FOX got less-than-astounding numbers for the two-hour premiere of “Terra Nova,” which certainly didn’t tank, but also didn’t rise to a level commensurate with the months of hype and promotion. Things were also less-than-rosy at NBC, where “Playboy Club” would seem to be hovering on the brink of cancellation.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 4.6 rating for the night, easily beating ABC’s 3.1 rating in the key demographic. FOX was a close third with a 3.0 rating, with a big drop to NBC’s 1.7 rating and the 0.8 rating for The CW.
Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 14.65 million viewers and a 9.7 rating/14 share, beating CBS’ 8.0 rating/12 share and an estimated 13.045 million viewers for the night. FOX was third with a 5.4/8 and just under 9 million viewers. Again, there was a large drop to NBC’s 2.7/4 and 4.23 million viewers and The CW’s 1.2/2 and 1.59 million viewers.
[For the night, Univision averaged 3.97 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, which would have ranked ahead of NBC for fourth on the night.]
8 p.m. – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” shed a couple million viewers from last week’s premiere, but still averaged 15.73 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour, coming in second with a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second with another strong “How I Met Your Mother” (10.56 million viewers and a 4.4 key demo rating) and a good time period premiere for “2 Broke Girls” (11.58 million viewers and a 4.5 key demo rating). The first hour of FOX’s “Terra Nova” premiere averaged 9.025 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Sing Off” averaged 4.835 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, slipping from last week. On The CW, “Gossip Girl” averaged a low 1.41 million viewers for its season premiere, though the drama’s 0.8 key demo rating doesn’t look so bad by netlet standards.
9 p.m. – CBS moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with “Two and a Half Men” (20.03 million viewers and a 7.2 key demo rating) and the season premiere of “Mike & Molly” (13.98 million and a 4.9 key demo rating). [And yes, those “Men” numbers were off by 7 million-ish viewers and a full 3 demo ratings points from last week’s premiere, but CBS still would have been overjoyed by this week’s numbers last week, so nobody’s even slightly worried.] ABC was second with 16.31 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating for “Dancing with the Stars.” FOX’s “Terra Nova” averaged 8.97 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating in its second hour, avoiding any meaningful drop, which will be viewed as a positive from the network. NBC can’t find the same positives, as “The Sing Off” dwindled to 3.94 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in its second hour. On The CW, “Hart of Dixie” improved on its lead-in with 1.78 million viewers and averaged a 0.8 rating in the key demo.
10 p.m. – While “Castle” experienced some post-premiere let-down, it still won the 10 p.m. hour overall for ABC, averaging 11.9 million viewers, coming in second with a 2.9 key demo rating. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 11.06 million viewers in second overall and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 to win the hour. NBC’s “The Playboy Club” was third with 3.91 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, both numbers down from last week’s already poor premiere.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Wow. NBC is absolutely TANKING on Monday nights… What a mistake to put the Sing-Off a the start of the fall. It had a good niche in the winter while nothing else was on. I watched it then, but no time to watch now. Playboy Club probably wouldn’t see a third episode if it was on any other network, but considering some of NBC’s other shows that recently have seen more time, it will probably stay around for a couple more weeks.
Champskins – I think NBC is definitely in a “Well, there’s not much we can do at this point” mode, since Monday isn’t the only night that’s tanking. There’s nothing NBC can do about “The Sing Off” and placing anything else at 10 p.m. would be pointless, since it would have no lead-in and no promotional platform. It’s a big ol’ mess…
-Daniel
Whenever I look at ratings for shows like Two and a Half Men and Mike and Molly, it really makes me fear for the future of this country. On another note, I’m almost glad to read of NBC’s misfortune only because if their new shows tank, it may increase the chances of renewal for Parks and Rec and Community, which at least are critically acclaimed and have devoted fans.
Omg you just read my mind. It’s really awfull that horrible shows like “2 and 1/2 men” and “mike and molly” has audience like Parks and Rec,Community and 30 rock together.
Terra Nova was pretty bad-bad script,bad acting.Son was just awfull
A bit much, Michelle. I enjoyed last night’s Mike and Molly. And 2.5 Men suffers more from being in season 9 than from the switch to Kutcher. As much as I like Community and P&R, those will never be more than niche favorites at a network.
With Terra Nova, one of the lessons here is that promotion is no substitute for actors people have heard of and generally like.
Ed W – I wonder on that. I remember Kyle Chandler was initially targeted as the lead… Do you think more people *watch* “Terra Nova” with Kyle Chandler instead of Jason O’Mara? Remember that it’d be the exact same script and the same producers with strange ideas about drama… I wonder…
Or are you saying an even bigger star would have been necessary?
-Daniel
@Dan – I’d watch Terra Nova with Kyle Chandler if only to hear him give inspirational speeches about kicking dinosaur ass!
Kyle Chandler would have helped a lot both in name recognition and credibility and there is no shortage of somewhat well known, decent actresses they could have gotten for his wife. I would probably continue to watch for Chandler, whereas I likely won’t as it is now. Matthew Fox would hav drawn me in too. Just actors that a lot of people recognize and have favorable opinions of. It looks like a C-List cast in a show where they are telling us that the actors/family are the main thing and dinosaurs are just a nice side dish.
I can’t speak for the rest of America, but actors don’t get me to watch shows. That’s why I’m not watching Person of Interest or Ringer despite liking the big names involved. I tend to pick up new shows based on reviews or the creative talent involved.
Terra Nova was great. Problem is there’s too many stupid people on the planet. Needs weeding!
Dan I know you and Alan joked in one of your recent podcasts about Chuck getting a sixth season, lol. I think everyone knows that that is never going to happen..but…with all these terrible ratings across the board is it even remotely possible that Chuck could get a back order? Say if it pulls anything between 1.5 – 2.0 with no promotion?
Amrit – If “Chuck” pulls anything resembling a 2.0 on Fridays, NBC will start making all sorts of weird moves. It won’t, of course.
My own opinion on the subject is that Chris Fedak and the writers were told “13 more episodes… End your story on your own terms.” That’s how the season has been crafted. I’d be hesitant to want them to either pad out the season or to tack on an additional 9 episodes beyond the intended end.
But if things get messy enough for NBC? Who knows what might be asked to do what…
-Daniel