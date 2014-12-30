TV Ratings: ‘Mike & Molly’ pushes CBS past Charlie Brown-led ABC on Monday

Fast National ratings for December 29, 2014.

Monday's top program, and Monday's only original program, was CBS' new “Mike & Molly,” which combined with a slew of other repeats to help the network win primetime in most measures.

ABC with second with “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!” and “Rudolph's Shiny New Year” leading the way.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.2 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was a close second with a 1.1 key demo rating. There was a big drop to NBC and FOX's 0.5 key demo rating and to the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.755 million viewers and a 4.2 rating/7 share for Monday primetime, far ahead of the 4.36 million viewers and 2.6/4 for ABC. NBC was third with 3.13 million viewers and a 2.1/4. There was a big drop to FOX's 1.69 million viewers and 1.1/2 and to the 0.7/1 and 1.11 million viewers for the night for The CW.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with a repeat of “2 Broke Girls” (6.56 million and a 1.3 key demo) and a new “Mike & Molly” (8.37 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo). ABC's “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!” was second with 5.435 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “State of Affairs” repeat averaged 3.85 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, topping the 1.88 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for FOX's “Gotham” repeat. An “Originals” repeat averaged 1.71 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating on The CW.

9 p.m. – A repeat of “Scorpion” averaged 6.72 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, topping the 3.54 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC's “Rudolph's Shiny New Year.” NBC's “State of Affairs” repeat averaged just under 3 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, topping the 1.5 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for a “Sleepy Hollow” repeat on FOX. The CW's “Jane the Virgin” repeat averaged 1.05 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS closed its primetime sweep with 6.08 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for an “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat, which beat the 4.11 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC's “Castle” repeat. NBC's “State of Affairs” marathon concluded with 2.56 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.