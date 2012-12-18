TV Ratings: ‘Mike & Molly’ tops ‘1600 Penn’ as CBS leads Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 17, 2012.

While “The Voice” dominated the first half of Monday primetime, a sneak of “1600 Penn” and the Howie Mandel dud “Take It All” dropped enough that “Mike & Molly” and “Hawaii Five-0” were able to help CBS win the night in the key measures.

On The CW, the series finale of “Gossip Girl” didn’t draw massive numbers, but it drew the show’s best numbers since April of 2011, even coming close to topping FOX’s low-rated airing of “Happiness is a Warm Blanket.”

For the night, CBS averaged a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, nipping NBC’s 2.9 rating in the key demographic. There was a huge drop to FOX’s 1.2 rating, ABC’s 1.1 rating and to The CW’s 0.7 rating in the key demographic.

Overall, CBS averaged a 6.1 rating/9 share and 9.81 million viewers for Monday primetime, again just topping the 5.6/9 and 9.32 million viewers for NBC. ABC was a distant third witha 3.1/5 and 4.84 million viewers, beating the 1.8/3 and 3.31 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.9/1 and 1.42 million viewers for its “Gossip”-filled evening.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” started primetime in first with 13.23 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49, solidly up from last week for NBC. CBS was second with 8.66 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating for two episodes of “How I Met Your Mother.” ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” continued to struggle with 4.24 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX’s new “Dreamworks’ Dragons: Gift of the Night Fury” (3.9 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and an encore of “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas” (4.02 million and a 1.5 key demo) were fourth overall, but third in the key demo. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.33 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating for what was mostly a retrospective hour.

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with “2 Broke Girls” (10.16 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (10.8 million and a 3.3 key demo rating). NBC led the first half-hour with “The Voice” (13.24 million viewers and a 4.2 key demo) and got a reasonable sampling for “1600 Penn” (7.19 million and a 2.3 key demo), which will return in January on Thursdays. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was up to 4.88 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating in third. On FOX, “Happiness Is a Warm Blanket” averaged 2.66 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” finale crested to 1.51 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” continued to enjoy its lack of drama competition with a strong 10.29 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was second overall with 5.4 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. On NBC, “Take It All” averaged 4.51 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.