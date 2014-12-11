TV Ratings: ‘Modern Family,’ ‘Criminal Minds’ lead Wednesday as ‘Arrow’ dips

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, December 10, 2014.

“Criminal Minds” was Wednesday's most watched show, while “Modern Family” was tops in young viewers, leading CBS and ABC to split primetime.

All of ABC's comedies bounced back after slow performances last week, with “The Middle” even rising into a tie among young viewers with “The Goldbergs.”

Meanwhile, The CW's “Arrow” was up from two episodes ago, but lost much of last week's “Flash” bump.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.1 rating for Wednesday night, edging out CBS' 2.0 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 1.4 key demo rating, followed by the 1.2 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.8 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.92 million viewers and a 5.5 rating/9 share to comfortably win Wednesday primetime. ABC and NBC both averaged a 4.6/8, with ABC averaging 7.31 million viewers to the 7.17 million viewers for NBC. FOX was a distant third with 3.555 million viewers, topping the 1.5/2 and 2.355 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Survivor: San Juan Del Sur” won the 8 p.m. hour with 9.39 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, up from last week. NBC's “The Mysteries of Laura” was second with 8.03 million viewers and fourth with a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC was third overall and a close second in the key demo with “The Middle” (8.09 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “The Goldbergs” (7.4 million and a 2.2 key demo). FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” averaged 3.8 million viewers for four and a 1.3 key demo rating for third on the hour. On The CW, “Arrow” averaged 3.04 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” continued CBS' overall domination with 10.08 million viewers in the 9 p.m. hour, finishing second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall and won the hour in the key demo with “Modern Family” (9.68 million and a 3.1 key demo) and “Black-ish” (7.38 million and a 2.3 key demo rating). NBC's “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was third with 6.855 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, topping the 3.31 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for FOX's “Hell's Kitchen.” The CW's “The 100” averaged 1.67 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Stalker” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 7.29 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago PD” averaged 6.63 million viewers for second and also did a 1.4 key demo rating. And winning the hour in the key demo? That's right, ABC's “Nashville,” which did a 1.5 key demo rating and finished third with 5.645 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.