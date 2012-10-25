TV Ratings: ‘Modern Family’ is strong, but World Series Game 1 leads FOX on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, October 24, 2012.

“Modern Family” remained Wednesday’s top show in most key measures, but FOX still claimed victory for the night thanks to World Series Game 1 between the Giant and Tigers.

Although it failed to win the night, ABC got some reassuring news in the form of a hold for the third week of “Nashville,” which had plummeted in its previous airing.

Among other new shows, “The Neighbors” and “Chicago Fire” both posted week-to-week growth, while The CW’s “Arrow” was down a little in the key demo, but held most of its overall audience.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.3 rating for Wednesday night, beating ABC and CBS’ 2.7 rating in the key demographic. There was a big drop to NBC’s 1.6 rating and to The CW’s 0.9 rating in the key demo.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 11.77 million viewers and a 7.3 rating/11 share for the night, topping CBS’ 10.495 million viewers and 6.8/10. ABC was third with a 5.2/8 and 8.09 million viewers, well ahead of NBC’s 5.6 million viewers and 3.8/6. The CW averaged a 1.8/3 and 2.68 million viewers for Wednesday prime.

8 p.m. – FOX’s baseball coverage started the night in first with 12.37 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49. The baseball had no impact on CBS’ “Survivor: Philippines,” which averaged 10.14 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating in second. ABC was third with “The Middle” (8.61 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating) and “The Neighbors” (6.87 million and a 2.0 key demo). NBC’s already cancelled “Animal Practice” (3.8 million and a 1.2 key demo) and not cancelled “Guys with Kids” (3.83 million and a 1.3 key demo rating) followed. On The CW, “Arrow” averaged 3.47 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 11.505 million viewers and finished third with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. The Giants and Cardinals game had FOX in second overall with 11.17 million viewers, and second among adults 18-49 with a 3.1 rating. ABC won the hour in the key demo and finished third overall with “Modern Family” (12.48 million viewers and a 4.9 key demo) and “Suburgatory” (7.45 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo). NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was fourth with 6.68 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. On The CW, “Supernatural” dropped to just under 1.9 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – Baseball won the 10 p.m. hour, but since that’s out of FOX’s primetime range, we say that CBS finished first with 9.84 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” ABC’s “Nashville” averaged 6.575 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating, losing a couple viewers, but staying steady in the demo. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” averaged 6.3 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.