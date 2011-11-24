TV Ratings: ‘Modern Family’ leads ABC to Thanksgiving Eve win

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, November 23, 2011.

On one hand, ABC’s decision to air a full slate of original scripted programming on Thanksgiving Eve led to season-low ratings for that full slate. On the other hand, those new episodes of “The Middle,” “Suburgatory,” “Modern Family,” “Happy Endings” and “Revenge” paced easy Wednesday ratings wins in most measures.

Among adults 18-49, ABC won the night with a 2.7 rating, comfortably topping FOX’s 2.0 rating in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.8 rating and the 1.2 rating for NBC followed, while The CW trailed with a 0.4 rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 8.62 million viewers in primetime to go with a 5.2 rating/9 share. CBS was second with a 4.8/8 and 7.78 million viewers, followed by FOX’s 4.07 and 6.6 million viewers. NBC’s 2.4/4 and 3.68 million viewers finished fourth, while The CW’s 0.6/1 and 928,000 viewers trailed.

8 p.m. – ABC started primetime in first overall and tied for first in the key demo with “The Middle” (9.09 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating) and “Suburgatory” (8.315 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo). FOX’s “The X Factor” drew 8.51 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating for its latest results show. CBS was third with 7.85 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating for a “Survivor: South Pacific” clip show. There was a big drop to NBC’s new “Up All Night” (4.33 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and an “Up All Night” repeat (2.99 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating). The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 863,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Modern Family” (12.65 million viewers and a 4.5 key demo rating) delivered the night’s biggest ratings in all measures, while “Happy Endings” (7.22 million and a 2.7 key demo rating) still won its half-hour in the key demo for ABC. A repeat of “Criminal Minds” was a solid second for the hour with 8.23 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. FOX’s “Mobbed” special averaged nearly 4.7 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, far below the retention of the first “Mobbed” special. NBC was fourth with a “Biggest Loser: Where Are They Now?” special, which averaged 3.67 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” clip show averaged 992,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat averaged 7.26 million viewers to narrowly win the 10 p.m. hour overall, coming in second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Revenge” was a close second with 7.235 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” special averaged 3.71 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in its second hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.