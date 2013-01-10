TV Ratings: ‘Modern Family,’ People’s Choice Awards lead Wednesday split

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 9, 2013.

CBS’ broadcast of the 39th People’s Choice Awards helped the network lead Wednesday night overall, while “Modern Family” was actually primetime’s top program and helped ABC win among young viewers.

FOX, meanwhile, discovered that audiences had minimal enthusiasm for celebrity diving, while “Chicago Fire” continued its hot streak, topping ABC’s “Nashville.”

For the night, ABC averaged a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, while CBS was close behind with a 2.4 key demo rating. NBC averaged a 1.9 key demo rating followed by FOX’s 1.3 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.01 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/9 share to lead primetime. ABC was second with a 4.8/8 and 7.61 million viewers, just ahead of NBC’s 4.4/7 and 6.79 million viewers. FOX was well back with a 2.1/3 and 3.37 million viewers, with The CW averaging a 0.9/1 and 1.36 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS’ “I Get That A Lot” averaged 7.75 million viewers to win the 8 8 p.m. hour overall and finished second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, suggesting we’ll see more celebrities in civilian-drag in the future. ABC was a close second overall and won the hour in the key demo with “The Middle” (8.445 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating) and “The Neighbors” (6.63 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo). NBC was third overall and fourth in the demo with “Whitney” (4.18 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo) and “Guys with Kids” (3.98 million and a 1.3 key demo). FOX’s “Stars in Danger” averaged 3.87 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in its first hour. On The CW, an “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.7 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo.

9 p.m. – The People’s Choice Awards averaged 10.02 million viewers to lead the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, coming in second with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. “Modern Family” (11.96 million viewers and a 4.7 key demo) won its half-hour, while “Suburgatory” (6.99 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo) dropped to second. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” had a strong week with 8.33 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. FOX’s diving special slipped to 2.865 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “Supernatural” averaged 1.02 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ awards telecast won the 10 p.m. hour with 9.25 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was second with 7.96 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, beating the 5.82 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.