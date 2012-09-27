TV Ratings: ‘Modern Family’ premieres big, but ‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘X Factor’ lead Wednesday split

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, September 26, 2012.

Another huge premiere for the Emmy-winning “Modern Family” may have been Wednesday night’s most notable story, but “The X Factor” and “Criminal Minds” helped FOX and CBS claim the key ratings crowns for the night.

Among notable premieres, ABC got a big post-“Modern Family” sampling for “The Neighbors,” NBC’s “Animal Practice” and “Guys with Kids” both tanked and “CSI” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” carved out their terrain before ABC’s “Nashville” launches.

Finally, FOX and CBS both have to be pleased with the stability of “X Factor” and “Survivor,” which came close to copying last week’s performances despite added competition.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.3 rating for Wednesday night, beating ABC’s 2.9 rating in the key demographic. [ABC actually won the two hours the networks went head-to-head.] CBS was a close third with a 2.8 key demo rating, followed by NBC’s 1.9 rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 10.8 million viewers to go with a 6.7 rating/11 share on Wednesday night. FOX was second with a 5.7/9 and 9.45 million viewers, topping ABC’s 5.4/9 and 8.7 million viewers. NBC was fourth with 6.39 million viewers and a 4.3/7. The CW drew 825,000 viewers and a 0.5/1.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 10.16 million viewers for “Survivor: Philippines,” which was second with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s two episodes of “The Middle” finished second with 8.97 million viewers and came in third with a 2.8 key demo rating. FOX’s “The X Factor” was first among adults 18-49 with a 3.1 rating and a close second with 8.79 million viewers (beating ABC overall in the 8:30 half-hour). NBC was fourth with “Animal Practice” (5.19 million and a 1.4 key demo rating) and “Guys with Kids” (4.78 million and a 1.6 key demo), which both enter the “First Show Cancelled” derby with “The Mob Doctor” and “Partners.” [Remarkably, those “Guys with Kids” numbers are a marked improvement over what NBC aired in that slot for much of last season, so don’t count on it getting the axe quickly.] The CW’s “Oh Sit!” averaged 929,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.





9 p.m. – ABC won the 9 p.m. hour thanks to “Modern Family” (14.21 million viewers and a 5.5 key demo rating) and a special airing of “The Neighbors” (9.28 million and a 3.3 key demo rating). CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second overall with 11.59 million viewers (winning the 9:30 half-hour) and third with a 3.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 10.1 million viewers for third and a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 for second. The first hour of NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” premiere averaged 6.53 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s repeat of “Supernatural” averaged 721,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The premiere of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 10.66 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC was second with 7.67 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating for “SVU.” That left ABC in third with 5.385 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for a “Revenge” recap special.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.