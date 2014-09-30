TV Ratings: Monday viewers still loving ‘Scorpion,’ ‘NCIS: LA’ flops and ‘Gotham,’ ‘Blacklist’ dip

Fast National ratings for Monday, September 29, 2014.

As you'd expect, most of Monday's originals dipped from their premieres in the season's second week, with “Scorpion” retaining relatively impressively to help CBS win the night overall, while “The Voice” helped NBC dominate the key demo even in decline.

There were no gainers on Monday, in fact, as “Gotham,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “The Blacklist” and even the all-powerful “The Big Bang Theory” fell.

There were a couple shows that held off on their premieres for this week and got mixed results.

ABC's “Castle” came back on the high side, but with NBC taking Monday Night Football coverage in several markets, those numbers are certain to slip at least a little. But no matter how far “Castle” slips, it's unlikely to fall below CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which collapsed on Monday night in its first separation from the “NCIS” mothership.

Finally, another of The CW's IHeart Radio specials vanished without much of a trace.

On to Monday's numbers, subject to change as always…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.5 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 2.9 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 2.3 key demo rating and ABC's 2.1 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 rating for Monday in the key demo.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 12.3 million viewers and a 7.6 rating/12 share for Monday primetime. ABC's 12.21 million viewers and 12.21 million viewers and the 12.045 million viewers and 7.2/11 for NBC followed. FOX averaged 6.22 million viewers and a 3.6/6, quite a bit ahead of the 0.6/1 and 914,000 viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with a new “Big Bang Theory” (16.18 million and a 4.7 key demo) and a “Big Bang Theory” repeat (12.32 million and a 3.1 key demo) in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC's “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 12.34 million viewers for second and a 1.8 key demo rating for fourth, compared to the 12.01 million viewers and 3.6 key demo rating for NBC's “The Voice.” FOX's “Gotham” averaged 7.33 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating in its second week. On The CW, the IHeart Radio Music Festival averaged 961,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” took over first for NBC with 13.47 million viewers and a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS' “Scorpion” was second with 13.23 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating. ABC's football-inflated “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 13.04 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating in third, ahead of the 5.1 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for FOX's “Sleepy Hollow.” On The CW, the IHeart Radio thingie dipped to 867,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC's “Castle” premiere won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 11.26 million viewers — We'll see if that hold up — and finished second with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Blacklist” averaged 10.655 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 2.8 key demo rating. CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” premiered with only 9.435 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating and even that was lead-in inflated, as the veteran procedural was down to 9.16 million and a 1.8 key demo in the 10:30 half-hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.