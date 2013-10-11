TV Ratings: Monteith tribute boosts ‘Glee,’ ‘Wonderland’ premieres soft and ‘Big Bang’ leads CBS Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, October 10, 2013.
It was a very mixed Thursday, as several networks found things to be enthusiastic about and several shows sunk into the danger zone.
CBS was, as always, led by “The Big Bang Theory,” which was Thursday’s top show in must measures and led the network to overall wins for the night, though “The Millers,” “The Crazy Ones” and “Two and a Half Men” all continued to fall, despite that powerful lead-in.
Some of the declines for several shows in the 9 p.m. hour are probably due to a well-above-average audience for FOX’s “Glee,” which paid tribute to the late Cory Monteith and drew its biggest audience since last September.
The night’s lone premiere was ABC’s “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” which came in below the fall Thursday 8 p.m. launches for “FlashForward,” “Charlie’s Angels” and “Last Resort” from recent years. And while it still led the 10 p.m. hour, ABC’s “Scandal” was down from last week’s premiere.
Meanwhile, NBC’s former Must See Thursday was five shows averaging under 4 million viewers and between an 0.8 and 1.2 in the key demo, with rather dire numbers across the board.
Note that The CW’s lineup was preempted in the New York market for football and will probably change, perhaps dramatically in the case of the 9 p.m. encore of “The Originals.”
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.8 rating for Thursday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was a close second with a 2.5 key demo rating, edging out FOX’s 2.4 key demo rating. NBC averaged a woeful 1.1 key demo rating, edging out the 0.9 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, though, CBS had more of a cushion averaging 10.97 million viewers and a 6.9 rating/11 share for Thursday, well ahead of the 7.82 million viewers and 5.2/8 for ABC. FOX was third with 6.85 million viewers and a 4.3/7, followed at a distance by NBC’s 3.39 million viewers and a 2.2/4. The CW averaged a 1.5/2 and 2.2 million viewers.
8 p.m. – CBS ruled the 8 p.m. hour with “The Big Bang Theory” (17.19 million and a 4.9 key demo) and “The Millers” (11.91 million and a 3.1 key demo). [“The Millers” was down by over a million viewers, but the key demo drop of only 0.2 so far is pretty encouraging.] FOX’s “The X Factor” was second with 6.29 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” launched to 5.74 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” (3.25 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo) and “Welcome to the Family” (2.5 million and a 0.8 key demo) both struggled in a close race with the provisional 2.49 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for “The Vampire Diaries” on The CW.
9 p.m. – CBS held a narrow overall lead, but finished third in the key demo with “The Crazy Ones” (9.92 million and a 2.4 key demo) and “Two and a Half Men” (9.03 million and a 2.3 key demo). ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was second overall with 8.72 million viewers and tied for first with a 2.8 key demo rating, slipping from last week despite a heavily promoted episode. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 7.41 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating, strikingly up from last week’s 4.42 million and 1.6 in the demo. NBC’s “Sean Saves the World” (3.26 million and a 1.0 key demo) and “The Michael J. Fox Show” (3.845 million and 1.2 key demo) were both down. The CW currently has averages of 1.92 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating for an “Originals” encore, but that’s going to change.
10 p.m. – “Scandal” won the 10 p.m. hour with just under 9 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, over by roughly 1.5 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo from last week’s return. “Elementary” averaged 8.94 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating in second. NBC’s “Parenthood” averaged only 3.75 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
Once again, Parks & Rec holds steady while its competitors falter.
Elsewhere, Community fans begin whispering “Six Seasons and a Movie. Six Seasons and a Movie.”
At this point, I just feel sorry for NBC. Half of their schedule is just out of this world and the other half is pulling CW numbers now.
I came specifically to ask about the chances of Community returning soon, as the other shows fall apart.
“Community” has the advantage of requiring no promotion, so NBC could theoretically still schedule it to premiere during November Sweeps. I can’t fathom NBC airing “Welcome to the Family” for very much longer, but “Community” would only be a cosmetic fix. That night is ugly.
-Daniel
At what point does NBC consider abandoning comedies on Thursday night?
Really surprised at the Wonderland numbers. Did not expect them to be that terrible.
Jamie – For me, none of the promotion did a good enough job of justifying it as a new series. I’m betting many people thought it was just an episode of the Sunday “Once” and got confused. Also, things die on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC…
-Daniel
I actually think the Once name hurt the show. Not because people got confused, but because the consensus is that Once sucks now. It would have been better off without any connection to that show whatsoever.
Moving to Thursday and going up against Scandal killed Parenthood.
I’d be more upset but this season has been pretty annoying so far. I hate the Kristina election plot.
Dead Souls – The numbers weren’t so bad for the first two weeks. Last night was the only disaster. I think it could bounce back a little… Maybe…
-Daniel
Been waiting to say this all fall:
To Mr. Greenblatt – “Not great, Bob!”
I really think that Michael J. Fox show at 9:30 plan was terrible. It’s one thing to think it’s a self starter, it’s quite another to rely on it being a self starter after an entire night of probable failures.
Hindsight’s 20/20, but NBC could have aired Community at 8, it’s not going to do well, but it has an audience that will watch it against Big Bang, put Parks at 8:30 so it could do a 1.6 instead of a 1.2, and that’s an excellent pairing, had Michael J Fox at 9, and kept Go On and put it at 9:30. You wouldn’t have a great numbers night, but I can’t believe you would have had this terrible a disaster.
Other Scott – I continue to understand the principle of MJF at 9:30. But yeah. Certainly not effective. And I definitely agree that your Thursday comedy lineup there does 0.1 or 0.2 better than what NBC has now.
-Daniel
So where do we think NBC will move Michael J Fox show at midseason if not sooner? Perhaps they think The Blacklist can live on its own and give MJFS the benefit of a Voice lead in?
that’s the lineup i was honestly hoping for when thinking about what nbc would do without the office back last april. Never actually thought they would cancel Go On altogether if only because it was another half hour show that had a name brand talent at its center which would’ve paired nicely with MJ Fox
However i get why NBC went the “family-show” route rather than night of “likeable eccentric misfits shows” I don’t get why they thought they would be able to get better ratings from family shows but i get why they went for it.
I would love to be a fly on the wall at NBC right now. I wonder how many bottom desk drawers contain concealed sadness booze. And the tear-stained pads of paper, ideas crossed off one after another. The effete halls filled with dusty posters of past success, now mocking.
I may be an emotional vampire.
Although it didn’t preempt any of the networks, the Bears/Giants game was showing on one of Chicago’s over-the-air stations. I have to think a huge chunk of Chicago’s TV-viewing audience was watching it, which would skew the numbers.
Same thing would apply to NYC market as well.
That seems low for Elementary, is it? =/
Much better for Glee, season 2 numbers! I wonder if Fox promoted the tribute a lot.