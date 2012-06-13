TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 1 brings the Tuesday heat to ABC

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 12, 2012.

Game One of the 2012 NBA Finals delivered big numbers for ABC on Tuesday night, as the Oklahoma City Thunder’s win over the Miami Heat helped the network coast to easy ratings wins in all measures.

Despite the enhanced competition, both NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and FOX’s Gordon Ramsay double-dose held up fairly well.

For the night, ABC averaged a 4.6 rating among adults 18-49, easily beating NBC and FOX’s 2.1 rating in the key demographic. CBS averaged a 1.2 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.2 rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 11.01 million viewers for Tuesday night along with a 6.8 rating/11 share. CBS was second with a 4.8/8 and 7.19 million viewers, edging out NBC’s 4.2/7 and 6.935 million viewers. FOX was fourth with a 3.0/5 and 5.06 million viewers. The CW averaged 520,000 viewers and a 0.4/1.

[Univision averaged 2.97 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 9.22 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat, which finished fourth among adults 18-49 with a 1.3 rating. ABC’s NBA Finals pre-game averaged 6.64 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.5 key demo rating. FOX was third overall with the 5.26 million viewers for “Hell’s Kitchen,” which finished second with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” averaged 4.93 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating without its usual “AGT” lead-in. The CW’s “The Catalina” slipped from last week with 649,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The start of the Heat-Thunder game (on the right-hand side of the country, at least) averaged 12.37 million viewers and a 5.2 rating among adults 18-49 to easily win the 9 p.m. hour for ABC. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was a sturdy second with 10.85 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating. CBS was third overall with 6.91 million viewers for an “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat, which came in fourth with a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “MasterChef” was fourth overall with 4.86 million viewers and third with a 2.1 key demo rating. On The CW, a repeat of “The L.A. Complex” averaged 391,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The NBA Finals action remained in first for the 10 p.m. hour with 14.01 million viewers and a 6.0 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC. CBS’ “48 Hours Mystery” was second overall with 5.44 million viewers and third with a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “Love in the Wild” was second with a 1.6 key demo rating and third with 5.02 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.