TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 2 carries ABC on Thursday, while FOX’s dating shows drop

Fast National ratings for Thursday, June 14, 2012.

ABC dominated Thursday night with the second game of the NBA Finals between the Heat and Thunder.

On the new programming front, The CW’s “Breaking Pointe” and NBC’s “Saving Hope” both added viewers on Thursday, while FOX’s “Take Me Out” and “The Choice” both dropped.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 4.7 rating for the night, easily topping the key demographic. CBS’ 1.5 rating, FOX’s 1.3 rating and the 1.0 rating for NBC all followed far back. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 11.33 million viewers to go with a 7.1 rating/12 share for Thursday primetime. CBS was a distant second with nearly 7 million viewers and a 4.6/8. NBC’s 3.0/5 and 4.62 million viewers and the 2.0/3 and 3.115 million viewers for FOX followed. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 670,000 viewers for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.16 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for Thursday night.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 7.03 million viewers for repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “2 Broke Girls,” coming in second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s NBA Finals pre-game was second overall with 6.91 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating. NBC’s encore of “America’s Got Talent” averaged 5.91 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, beating the 2.62 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for FOX’s “Take Me Out.” The CW’s “Breaking Pointe” averaged 873,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The start of the basketball game took over first for the 9 p.m. hour giving ABC 12.39 million viewers and a 5.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “Person of Interest” was second overall with 6.69 million viewers and third with a 1.3 key demo rating. Helped in no small part by its boosted lead-in, NBC’s “Saving Hope” rose to 3.96 million viewers, though its key demo rating stayed steady with a low 0.7 rating. FOX’s “The Choice” dropped to 3.61 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in its second week. The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 467,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The Heat victory over the Thunder was up to 14.71 million viewers and a 6.4 rating among adults 18-49 for the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Mentalist” repeat was second with 7.07 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “Rock Center” had a relatively big audience with 4 million viewers and averaged a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.