TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 3, ‘America’s Got Talent’ lead Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 11, 2013.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals, a rout for the San Antonio Spurs over the Miami Heat, let ABC dominate Tuesday night among young viewers, but the basketball still placed ABC behind NBC’s “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” overall.

Or at least that’s how the very preliminary, time period only, numbers look for now.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 4.0 rating for Tuesday night, easily beating NBC’s 2.9 rating in the key demographic. There was a big drop to FOX’s 1.6 key demo rating and to CBS’ 0.9 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 11.08 million viewers and a 6.8 rating/11 share for Tuesday primetime, with ABC’s 6.2/10 and 10 million viewers taking second. CBS was a distant third with a 4.5/7 and 6.53 million viewers, topping the 4.245 million viewers and 2.6/4 for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 694,000 viewers for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.05 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – NBC started the night in first with 10.33 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Voice,” which hit a series low for a regular episode. A repeat of “NCIS” averaged 8.5 million viewers to put CBS in second overall and fourth with a 1.1 key demo rating. ABC was third with its Jimmy Kimmel-centric NBA Finals pregame averaging 6.095 million viewers and a second place 2.3 key demo rating. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was down a little with 4.47 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. On The CW, a repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 806,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” led the 9 p.m. hour overall for NBC with 11.34 million viewers and finished second with a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s Game 3 coverage averaged 11.11 million viewers for a close second a 4.4 key demo rating to top the hour. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was third with 7.38 million viewers and fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” dipped to 4.02 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in its second hour. The CW’s repeat of “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 583,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC’s NBA Finals coverage, down from last year’s Game 3 telecast, moved into first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with 12.79 million viewers and stayed on top with a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49. The second hour of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC was up to 11.56 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating. On CBS, a new “Brooklyn DA” was down to 3.72 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.