TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 5 leads on Sunday for ABC

Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 16, 2013.

The NBA Finals pendulum swung back in favor of the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, while the ratings pendulum remained firmly in ABC’s favor with wins in all major categories.

The night’s only other original competition was NBC’s Miss USA coverage, which wasn’t much competition at all.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 4.7 rating for Sunday night, easily beating NBC’s 1.4 rating in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 0.9 key demo rating, while CBS did a 0.6 rating in the key demo.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 12.18 million viewers and a 7.1 rating/13 share for Sunday primetime. There was a big drop to NBC’s 3.4/6 and 5.31 million viewers and CBS’ 4.24 million viewers and 2.9/5. FOX followed with a 1.3/2 and 2.04 million viewers for the night.





7 p.m. – NBC started primetime in first overall with 8.89 million viewers and second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 for runover from the final round at the US Open and a chunk of a “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” repeat. CBS’ “60 Minutes” was second with 6.85 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC’s NBA Finals pregame was third with 6.23 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating. On FOX, repeats of “The Cleveland Show” and “American Dad” averaged 1.46 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – The start of Game 5 of the NBA Finals averaged 11.72 million viewers and a 4.5 rating among adults 18-49 to lead ABC in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “American Baking Competition” encore was second with 3.44 million viewers and fourth with a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to the 3.23 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for NBC’s “The Voice” encore. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged 2.14 million viewers and a second place 1.0 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The NBA Finals game rose to 14.89 million viewers and a 5.8 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. NBC’s Miss USA Pageant averaged 4 million viewers for second, but finished third with a 1.1 key demo rating. CBS’ “The Good Wife” repeat was third with 3.025 million viewers and fourth with a 0.5 key demo rating. On FOX, repeats of “Family Guy” averaged 2.51 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The Heat and Spurs drew 15.86 million viewers and a 6.4 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s Miss USA coverage averaged 5.12 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in second. CBS was third with 3.66 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating for “The Mentalist.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.