TV Ratings: NBA Finals, ‘Talent’ premiere, ‘Voice’ lead a busy Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, May 31, 2011.

Â

On what should have been the first Tuesday of summer doldrums, ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals between the Heat and Mavericks got off to a good start, while NBC celebrated big year-to-year growth for the return of “America’s Got Talent” and huge week-to-week growth for “The Voice.”

Â

[As always, Fast National data reflects time period ratings, meaning that numbers won’t be especially accurate for ABC’s live hoops coverage. There’s no question that the Game One was up from last year’s opener between the Lakers and Celtics, but actual numbers won’t be available until later in the day.]

Â

Among adults 18-49, ABC ended up winning the night, averaging a 4.5 rating to nip NBC’s 4.4 rating in the key demographic. There was a huge drop to CBS’ 1.4 rating and the 1.0 rating for FOX. The CW’s 0.3 rating trailed.

Â

Overall, though, NBC won the night convincingly, averaging an estimated 14.77 million viewers and an 8.7 rating/14 share. ABC was well back in second with 10.765 million viewers and a 6.4/10. CBS was a close third with a 6.0/10 and 9.04 million viewers. There was a massive drop to FOX’s 1.7/3 and 2.61 million viewers and then to the 0.6/1 and 861,000 viewers for FOX.

Â

8 p.m. – The first hour of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” premiere averaged 13.35 million viewers and a 3.7 rating among adults 18-49, topping the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second overall with 11.115 million viewers for “NCIS,” which finished third in the coveted demographic. NBC’s NBA Finals pregame averaged 6.61 million viewers for third and finished second with a 2.5 demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” was fourth with 2.81 million viewers, while The CW’s “One Tree Hill” averaged 914,000 viewers.

Â

9 p.m. – NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” leapt to 16.59 million viewers and a 4.7 key demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour. The start of ABC’s basketball coverage was up to 12.03 million viewers and won the hour with a 5.0 demo rating. CBS was third, drawing 9.86 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” FOX’s “Raising Hope” repeat (2.57 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating) and a new episode — the series finale — of “Traffic Light” (2.24 million and a 0.8 demo rating) finished fourth. The CW’s “Hellcats” averaged 807,000 viewers.

Â

10 p.m. – Boosted by its lead-in and the lack of competition, NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 14.375 million viewers and a 4.9 key demo rating for the 10 p.m. hour, up from 8.55 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating last Tuesday opposite the “Dancing with the Stars” finale. ABC’s NBA Finals coverage averaged 13.65 million viewers and won the hour with a 5.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “The Good Wife” averaged 5.935 million viewers in third.

Â

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

Â