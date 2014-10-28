TV Ratings: NBC, ABC split Monday thanks to ‘Voice,’ ‘Dancing’

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 27, 2014.

NBC won Monday night among young adults thanks to “The Voice” and “The Blacklist,” ABC among total viewers thanks to “Dancing with the Stars,” and CBS took a hit as “2 Broke Girls” replaced “Big Bang Theory” in its Monday lineup.

For the night, NBC averaged a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 11.34 million viewers overall. ABC was second (2.0, 12.03 million), followed by CBS (2.0, 8.875), FOX (1.9, 5.26 million) and the CW (0.5, 1.19 million).

8 p.m. — “The Voice” was actually up a bit from last week, and averaged a 3.4 demo rating and 11.94 million viewers for the hour. “2 Broke Girls” (2.4, 8.69 million) was unsurprisingly way down – 45% among young adults, to be specific – from last week's “Big Bang Theory” in the timeslot, though was about even with the show's Monday average last October. (It was also down 20 percent from the “HIMYM” episode that aired at 8 around this time a year ago.) As a result, “The Millers” (1.8, 7.21 million) was down from last week's disappointing review, but the two combined to put CBS in second for the hour. ABC actually had the hour's most-watched show with “Dancing” (2.0, 12.56 million), while FOX's “Gotham” (2.2, 5.8 million) dipped slightly from last week. “The Originals” (0.6, 1.3 million) was in fifth for the CW.

9 p.m. — More “Voice,” more victory for NBC (3.8, 12.26 million). “Dancing” (2.2, 13.84 million) tied in the demo with “Scorpion” (2.2, 10.09 million), which held close to last week's numbers despite a lower “Millers” lead-in. (NBC gave “Scorpion” – and all its other new dramas – a back-9 order yesterday.) “Sleepy Hollow” (1.6, 4.72 million) hit a new low to land in fourth, followed by “Jane the Virgin” (0.4, 1.09 million).

10 p.m. — NBC went three-for-three on hours this night thanks to “The Blacklist” (2.6, 9.81 million), followed by “Castle” on ABC (1.9, 9.7 million) and “NCIS: Los Angeles” on CBS (1.6, 8.59 million).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.