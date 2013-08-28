TV Ratings: NBC holds off CBS on Tuesday with ‘America’s Got Talent’

08.28.13 5 years ago
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 27, 2013.
Other than a small uptick for FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” Tuesday stayed true to recent form with “America’s Got Talent” carrying NBC to an easy win among young viewers and a tight win over repeat-driven CBS overall.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.8 rating for Tuesday night, topping FOX’s 1.3 rating in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 1.0 key demo rating, followed by CBS’ 0.8 and the 0.6 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 6.8 million viewers and a 4.4 rating/7 share, holding off the 6.51 million viewers and 4.6/7 for CBS for Tuesday primetime. There was a big drop to FOX’s 2.6/4 and 4.01 million viewers and ABC’s 2.6/4 and 3.54 million viewers. The CW averaged a 1.0/2 and 1.66 million viewers on Tuesday.
[Univision averaged 3.5 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]
8 p.m. – CBS led the 8 p.m. hour overall with 8.38 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat, which finished tied for third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was a distant second overall with 4.17 million viewers and led the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss” was third with 3.83 million viewers and second with a 1.1 key demo rating. A “Hollywood Game Night” encore averaged 3.33 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for NBC. The CW’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway” was steady with 2.24 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” took over first in the 9 p.m. hour with 8.18 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second overall with 6.035 million viewers and fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” averaged 3.845 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, beating “Extreme Weight Loss,” which won this showdown last week but averaged 3.68 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating this week. The CW’s “Capture” averaged 1.08 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating. 
10 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” kept NBC on top for the 10 p.m. hour with 8.88 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “Person of Interest” averaged 5.11 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, while ABC’s “Body of Proof” repeat averaged 3.125 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

