TV Ratings: NBC splits Friday with ‘SNL Christmas’ repeat, while ‘Nikita’ and ‘Fringe’ are steady

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 7, 2012.

“Blue Bloods” and “CSI: NY” helped carry CBS to its normal overall Friday domination, but “SNL Christmas” repeat and a new “Dateline” somehow helped NBC win primetime among younger viewers.

Among the shows likely to interest readers, both “Nikita” and “Fringe” were basically flat from their last airings, which is good news for “Nikita” and irrelevant news for the already-ending “Fringe,”

For the night, NBC averaged a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.5 key demo rating and the 1.4 rating for ABC followed closely. FOX was fourth in the key demo with a 1.0 rating, while The CW did a 0.3 rating for Friday primetime.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.63 million viewers and a 6.3 rating/11 share, far ahead of ABC’s 3.5/6 and 5.5 million viewers for Friday night. NBC was third with 4.83 million viewers and a 3.0/5, which easily beat FOX’s 1.9/3 and 2.92 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.03 million viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” started the night in first for CBS with 7.94 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, both down from last week. ABC’s “Last Man Standing” (6.57 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Malibu Country” (6.08 million and a 1.4 key demo), both slipped a hair but remained in second. NBC’s encore of “SNL Christmas” finished third with 4.405 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, which topped the 3.13 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares.” The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 1.19 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, a second straight encouraging performance since the action drama was moved back to the 8 p.m. hour.

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” kept CBS in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.975 million viewers, though the network slipped to third with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank” repeat was second with 5.53 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “SNL Christmas” won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating and finished third overall with 4.39 million viewers. FOX’s “Fringe” averaged 2.71 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, basically identical to the numbers for its last airing in November. On The CW, a repeat of “Arrow” averaged 865,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” closed primetime in the lead for CBS with 11.07 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 5.69 million viewers and led the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC was third with the 4.63 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for “20/20.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.