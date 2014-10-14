TV Ratings: NBC wins Monday, ‘Jane the Virgin’ debuts well for CW

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 13, 2014.

Monday night's 49ers-Rams game aired on one CBS affiliate and one CW affiliate, which may skew the final ratings a bit, but in preliminary numbers, the CW's “Jane the Virgin” had a promising debut, “Scorpion” stabilized after last week's big drop, “Big Bang Theory” was the night's most-watched show, and NBC won the night on the strength of “The Voice” and “The Blacklist.”

For the night, NBC averaged a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49, and 11.92 million viewers overall. CBS was second (2.6, 11.44 million), followed by FOX (2.0, 5.54 million), ABC (1.9, 11.46 million) and the CW (0.6, 1.48 million).

8 p.m. — The original “Big Bang” at 8 was easily the night's highest-rated show (4.6, 15.63 million), and the 8:30 repeat (2.9, 11.87 million) was also strong for CBS, averaging out to win the hour over “The Voice” (3.7, 12.52 million). FOX's “Gotham” remained steady (2.4, 6.24 million), followed by ABC's “Dancing with the Stars” (1.8, 12.15 million) and the CW's “The Originals” (0.7, 1.34 million).

9 p.m. — “The Voice” handily won the hour (4.2, 13.43 million). After the big drop between weeks 2 and 3, CBS' “Scorpion” (2.4, 11.47 million) more or less held steady in week 4. ABC was third with more “Dancing” (2.0, 12.92 million), followed by the diminished “Sleepy Hollow” on FOX (1.7, 4.84 million), and “Jane the Virgin” (0.6, 1.63 million), which got the CW's best ratings in the timeslot in since February 2012.

10 p.m. — “The Blacklist” won the hour (2.8, 9.83 million), followed by ABC's “Castle” (2.0, 9.3 million) and “NCIS: LA” (1.6, 9.09 million), which at least held steady from last week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.