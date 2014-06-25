TV Ratings: NBC wins Tuesday but ‘Celebrity Wife Swap’ tops ‘Night Shift’ in the demo

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 24, 2014.

A 200th episode special for “America's Got Talent” delivered diminished numbers to NBC and contributed to another dip for “The Night Shift,” though NBC still cruised to victory on Tuesday night.

Only CBS' procedural repeats came close to NBC overall and nothing could approach the network among young viewers, though ABC's “Celebrity Wife Swap” topped “The Night Shift” in the key demo.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.7 rating for Tuesday night, far ahead of ABC's 1.1 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 0.6 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.28 million viewers and a 4.4 rating/8 share for Tuesday primetime, compared to the 6.81 million viewers and 4.5/8 for CBS. There was a big drop to ABC's 3.58 million viewers and 2.3/4 and to FOX's 0.9/2 and 1.37 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 617,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 8.74 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat, which was second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “America's Got Talent” special averaged 7.45 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. There was then a steep drop to the 3.31 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” and then to the 1.605 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for FOX's repeats of “Family Guy” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The CW's “Famous in 12” averaged 596,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” rose to 8.35 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS' repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall with 6.84 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. “Extreme Weight Loss” was third overall for ABC with 3.665 million viewers and second with a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX lagged with 1.13 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating for repeats of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Mindy Project,” which beat the 637,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “Supernatural” repeat.

10 p.m. – “The Night Shift” still closed primetime in first overall with 6.04 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. A “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 4.86 million viewers for second and a 0.8 key demo rating for third. ABC's “Celebrity Wife Swap” averaged 3.77 million viewers for third and an hour-winning 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.