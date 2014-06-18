TV Ratings: NBC wins Tuesday with slipping ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Night Shift’

Fast National ratings for June 17, 2014.

Even without competition from the NBA Finals, NBC's “America's Got Talent” and “Night Shift” were both down week to week, but even in decline the two shows swept their hours and led NBC to Tuesday domination in all measures.

After benching “Riot” and “I Wanna Marry 'Harry,'” FOX got only marginal improvement from a quartet of comedy repeats, while the already tepid interest in The CW's “Famous in 12” may be dwindling.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.2 rating for Tuesday night, far ahead of the competition in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by ABC's 0.8 key demo rating. FOX's 0.5 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW trailed for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.69 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share for Tuesday primetime, comfortably ahead of the 6.43 million viewers and 4.3/7 for CBS. There was a big drop to ABC's 1.9/3 and 2.72 million viewers and to FOX's 1.24 million viewers and 0.9/1. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 666,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – NBC kicked off its primetime sweep with 10.6 million viewers and 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “America's Got Talent” in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS' “NCIS” repeat was second with 7.76 million viewers and also second with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” was third with 3.04 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. FOX was fourth with repeats of “Family Guy” (1.67 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (1.02 million and a 0.4 key demo). The CW's “Famous in 12” averaged 628,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “America's Got Talent” rose to 11.9 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS stayed second with 6.32 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Also remaining in place was ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss,” which averaged 2.72 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating for third. FOX's repeats of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Mindy Project” averaged 1.135 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, topping the 704,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “Supernatural” repeat.

10 p.m. – “Night Shift” won the 10 p.m. hour for NBC with 6.58 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, topping the 5.2 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for CBS' “Person of Interest” repeat. ABC's “Celebrity Wife Swap” repeat averaged 2.4 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.