TV Ratings: NBC’s Bears-Packers game dominates Christmas Sunday ratings

Fast National ratings for Sunday, December 25, 2011.

Christmas Night viewers flocked to NBC’s Sunday Night Football battle between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears was pretty much the only show in town on the holiday evening, dominating in all key measures.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.5 rating for the night, easily tops in the key demographic. Boosted by NBA overrun, ABC was a distant second with a 1.7 rating, still far ahead of CBS’ 0.8 rating and the 0.7 rating for FOX.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 17.63 million viewers and a 9.3 rating/19 share for Sunday primetime. CBS was a distant second with a 3.4/7 and 5.39 million viewers, topping ABC’s 2.6/5 and 4.76 million viewers. FOX was fourth with a 1.1/2 and 1.82 million viewers.

7 p.m. – “Football Night In America” started primetime in first overall for NBC with 9.05 million viewers, but finished second with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s NBA Opening Night coverage averaged 8.53 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 3.3 key demo rating. CBS was third with 6.4 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for “60 Minutes,” while FOX’s repeats of “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 1.18 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – The start of NBC’s football game averaged 19 million viewers and a 5.9 rating among adults 18-49, far outstripping the competition. CBS’ “CSI” repeat averaged 5.22 million viewers, but only a 0.7 key demo rating. ABC’s “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” averaged 3.68 million viewers for third overall, but a 1.4 key demo rating for second. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” was fourth overall with 1.99 million viewers, but third with a 0.8 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC’s gridiron action improved to 21.82 million viewers and a 6.8 rating among adults 18-49 in its second hour. CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” was second overall with 4.22 million viewers, but fourth with a 0.6 key demo rating. ABC’s movie averaged 3.15 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, beating the 2.28 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for “Family Guy” and “American Dad” repeats on FOX.

10 p.m. – The Bears-Packers game averaged 20.66 million viewers and a 6.9 rating among adults 18-49 to close NBC’s primetime on top. CBS’ repeat of “CSI: Miami” averaged nearly 5.7 million viewers for second overall, but a 0.9 key demo rating for third. ABC’s movie was third overall with 3.68 million viewers and second with a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.